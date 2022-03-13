News
Ronaldo breaks all-time leading scorer record

March 13, 2022 08:23 IST
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo swelled his goals tally to 807 after a brilliant hat-trick against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring Manchester United's second goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Saturday. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the record books as professional football's all-time leading scorer with 807 goals after a brilliant hat-trick against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

 

The all-time top goal-scorer title in football is much contested and FIFA does not keep an official record, but the world governing body estimates that Austro-Czech Josef Bican netted 805 goals during a career that lasted from 1931 to '55.

Ronaldo's 12th-minute opener at Old Trafford was a superb strike from distance that helped him equal the record.

The Portugal international then went past Bican with a tap in from Jadon Sancho's neat pass to put United 2-1 in front before powerfully heading home his third to spark wild celebrations in the stands as United won 3-2.

It was the 59th hat-trick of Ronaldo's career and his first for the Old Trafford side since 2008 following his return.

Ronaldo's goals have been scored for Sporting, United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portugal national team.

The Czech FA has said that Bican's total was actually 821 goals following a review of his statistics.

Brazilian strikers Pele and Romario each scored more than 1,000 goals during their careers, but those statistics include strikes in amateur, unofficial and friendly matches.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
