Ronaldo becomes oldest scorer in FIFA World Cup knockouts

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in history by becoming the oldest player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout match, leading Portugal to a dramatic victory and advancing to the Round of 16.

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout match at 41 years and 147 days.

This was Ronaldo's first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout stage, achieved in his record sixth tournament appearance.

Ronaldo scored a crucial penalty, helping Portugal secure a 2-1 comeback victory against Croatia.

Portugal advanced to the Round of 16, while Croatia's Luka Modrić likely made his final World Cup appearance.

Ronaldo confirmed his focus remains on the tournament, deferring decisions about his future until after its conclusion.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo wrote another chapter in football history during his side’s dramatic 2-1 win over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, becoming the oldest player ever to score in a World Cup knockout match.

The 41-year-old found the net at 41 years and 147 days, breaking the previous record for the oldest goalscorer in a knockout game. It was also his first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout stage, despite appearing at his record sixth tournament.

Ronaldo's Crucial Penalty And Portugal's Comeback

Ronaldo struck from the penalty spot in the 67th minute after a VAR review awarded Portugal the spot-kick, cancelling out Ivan Perišić’s opener and bringing Roberto Martínez’s side back on level terms.

He was later named Player of the Match for his influential performance throughout the game.

Portugal eventually completed a comeback victory, with substitute Gonçalo Ramos heading home a stoppage-time winner to send them into the Round of 16. Croatia had earlier taken the lead through Perišić, who became his country’s all-time leading World Cup scorer.

Post-Match Drama And Ronaldo's Future Plans

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the match as he wears the shirt of Diogo Jota ahead of the one year anniversary of his death. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Drama continued late on as Croatia saw two goals ruled out for offside, including a stoppage-time equaliser that was disallowed after a VAR review. The result also marked the end of Luka Modrić’s likely final World Cup appearance.

After the match, Ronaldo dismissed speculation about his future, insisting his focus remains on the tournament.

"I don't make reckless decisions," Ronaldo said after Portugal's win over Croatia, as quoted by FOX Sports

"I will decide after the tournament, not now," the 41-year-old great added.