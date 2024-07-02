IMAGE: Ronaldo made his debut in Euro 2004 held in Portugal. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters IMAGE: Ronaldo made his debut in Euro 2004 held in Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese footballer, has confirmed that the ongoing European Championship will be his last. At 39 years old, Ronaldo is competing in a record-breaking sixth Euros and has led his team to the quarterfinals, where they'll face France's Kylian Mbappé on Friday.



Following Portugal's dramatic penalty shootout victory over Slovenia on Monday, Ronaldo spoke candidly with Portuguese broadcaster RTP. "Without a doubt, this is my last European Championship," he declared.



Despite the finality of his statement, Ronaldo emphasized his continued passion for the sport. "It's not about emotions," he clarified. "I'm deeply moved by everything football represents - the joy it brings me, the energy from the fans, my family, the love from the people."



Ronaldo, a historical scorer and the European Championship's all-time leading scorer with 14 goals, revealed a shift in his focus. "My biggest motivation now is to make people happy," he stated. This sentiment echoed the emotional display during the Slovenia match, where he was visibly affected after a missed penalty in extra time.



"This isn't about leaving football altogether," he reassured fans. "What else is there left for me to achieve or win? It's not about one more point or one less."



Ronaldo's announcement adds a bittersweet touch to Portugal's Euros journey. While fans celebrate their hero's achievements, they also face the prospect of witnessing his final European Championship act of wickets.