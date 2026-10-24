Ronaldinho's surprise return to football with Italian club Ravenna

Brazil's football icon Ronaldinho, a World Cup winner and Ballon d'Or recipient, is set to make a sensational return to competitive football at the age of 46, joining Italian third-tier club Ravenna for a match against Forli on November 15.

IMAGE: Ravenna signed Ronaldinho in June and he later acquired a stake in the club, which is owned by his friend Ignazio Cipriani. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Key Points Brazil legend Ronaldinho, 46, will return to competitive football on November 15 for Italian third-tier side Ravenna.

He will play against local rivals Forli, marking his first competitive match since 2015.

Ronaldinho, who officially retired in 2018, won the 2002 World Cup and the 2005 Ballon d'Or.

He acquired a stake in Ravenna, owned by his friend Ignazio Cipriani, with the aim of engaging the city with the team.

Brazil great Ronaldinho will return to competitive football next month when he plays for Italian third-tier side Ravenna against local rivals Forli on November 15, the Serie C club announced on Friday.

A Surprising Comeback

The 46-year-old former Barcelona and AC Milan forward, who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and the Ballon d'Or in 2005, last played competitively for Brazilian club Fluminense in 2015. He officially retired in 2018.

Ravenna signed Ronaldinho in June and he later acquired a stake in the club, which is owned by his friend Ignazio Cipriani. Cipriani said the move was intended "to bring the whole city closer to the team".

Ronaldinho's Ambition

Ronaldinho stopped short of confirming he would play when he arrived in Italy in August, although he left open the prospect of scoring the 300th goal of his career. "I'm here to help," he said at the time.

The derby against Forli will take place at Ravenna's Stadio Bruno Benelli. Ravenna sit second in Serie C Group B with 20 points from 10 games, eight behind leaders Spezia.