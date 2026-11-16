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Ronaldinho, 46, Makes Shocking Return To Competitive Football After 11 Years

November 16, 2026 12:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho, a World Cup winner and Ballon d'Or recipient, made a sensational return to competitive football at the age of 46, playing for Italian third-tier club Ravenna after an 11-year hiatus.

Ronaldinho

IMAGE: Ronaldinho in action for Ravenna during the Serie C match against Forli at Stadio Comunale Bruno Benelli, Ravenna, on Sunday. Photographs: Matteo Minnella/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ronaldinho, 46, played his first competitive match in 11 years for Italian third-tier side Ravenna.
  • He started and played the entire first half in Ravenna's 2-0 derby victory against Forli.
  • Ronaldinho contributed to Ravenna's opening goal in the 36th minute.
  • The former Ballon d'Or winner had last played professionally in 2015 and formally retired in 2018.
 

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho played his first competitive match in 11 years at the age of 46, starting for Italian third-tier side Ravenna in their derby against Forli on Sunday.

Wearing the number 10 shirt, Ronaldinho played the entire first half.

At the interval, he took a lap of the pitch at the Stadio Bruno Benelli, waving to supporters as they stood to applaud him.

Ravenna's Victory and Ronaldinho's Contribution

Ronaldinho

Ravenna beat Forli 2-0 in the Serie C clash. Ronaldinho played a part in Giulio Donati's 36th-minute opener and Simone Rabbi added the second in the 58th.

"It was lovely to be here, playing, having the build-up in the dressing room," Ronaldinho told Sky Sport Italia.

He said he had enjoyed playing alongside team mates who had grown up watching him.

A Return to the Pitch

Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho had last played professionally for Fluminense in September 2015 and formally retired in 2018.

Ravenna, whose president Ignazio Cipriani is a long-time friend of the Brazilian, announced his signing in June, with Ronaldinho also taking a stake in the club.

Ronaldinho

The former AC Milan forward won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, the Ballon d'Or in 2005 and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006.

"It went by too fast, that has always been football for me," he said.

Asked whether he might make another appearance for Ravenna, Ronaldinho said: "Now if the President calls me, I'll be back."

Source: REUTERS
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RonaldinhoRavennaForliBrazilian World CupSky Sport Italia

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