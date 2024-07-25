News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Romanian banned for doping on eve of Paris Games

Romanian banned for doping on eve of Paris Games

July 25, 2024 16:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Florentina Lusco

IMAGE: Romania's Florentina Costina Iusco has been hit with a two-year ban. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Romanian long jumper Florentina Iusco will not compete at the Paris Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday partially upheld an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after she tested positive for a banned substance.

 

Iusco tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic on WADA's prohibited list, in an out-of-competition doping control in April last year.

The National Anti-Doping Organisation of Romania had sanctioned her with a reprimand and no period of ineligibility on the basis that she was not at fault or was not negligent.

However, after WADA appealed to CAS, the arbitrator of sport's top court determined she had failed to exercise the standard of care required for "no significant fault or negligence", imposing a two-year ban from February 1 this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympics Archery: India women advance to team quarters
Olympics Archery: India women advance to team quarters
Olympics: Battle-ready Sindhu confident of hat-trick
Olympics: Battle-ready Sindhu confident of hat-trick
List of Indian athletes qualified for Paris Olympics
List of Indian athletes qualified for Paris Olympics
Sensex sheds 109 pts; metal, bank stocks major drag
Sensex sheds 109 pts; metal, bank stocks major drag
India Inc back with overseas bonds in 2024
India Inc back with overseas bonds in 2024
Blow for Sri Lanka! Thushara out of India T20 series
Blow for Sri Lanka! Thushara out of India T20 series
Paris Olympics: Djokovic-Nadal could meet in 2nd round
Paris Olympics: Djokovic-Nadal could meet in 2nd round

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Paris Olympics: Djokovic-Nadal could meet in 2nd round

Paris Olympics: Djokovic-Nadal could meet in 2nd round

Final Olympics for These Great Athletes

Final Olympics for These Great Athletes

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances