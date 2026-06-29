Rohit Yadav Surpasses Neeraj Chopra in Global List with 87.05m Throw

IMAGE: Rohit Yadav hurled the spear to a distance of 87.05m in his last attempt to win the gold medal. Photograph: Inspire Institute of Sport/Instagram

Key Points Rohit Yadav's 87.05m throw is second in the global top list behind Sri Lankan Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (92.62m).

Two-time Olympic and World medallist Neeraj Chopra is currently in fourth spot in the global top list with a throw of 85.69m.

Rohit's previous best of 83.04m was recorded in 2023.

Rohit Yadav lit up Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium with a career-best throw of 87.05m in the men's javelin throw on the concluding day of the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, on Sunday.



Promising javelin thrower Rohit, 25, hurled the spear to a distance of 87.05m in his last attempt to win the gold medal.



He has now emerged as the leading Indian javelin thrower this season and second in the global top list behind Sri Lankan Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (92.62m).

Rohit Goes Past Neeraj

Two-time Olympic and World medallist Neeraj Chopra is currently in fourth spot in the global top list with a throw of 85.69m.



Rohit's previous best of 83.04m was recorded in 2023. The mark of 87.05m was also better than the meet record of 84.35m set by Manu DP in 2022.



"Today's performance was a big boost to my confidence ahead of major competitions like the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games in Japan," says the 25-year-old international thrower.



"I've been crossing distances of 86m and 87m in practice, but I couldn't translate good throws during competitions. It was hurting me badly. But I'm happy to have set a new benchmark in competition," he added.



Rohit had a series of 77.71m, 77.63m, no mark, 77.51m, 79.40m and 87.05m.



"I was able to achieve a throw of 87.05m in my last attempt because I got a good rhythm," says the Uttar Pradesh thrower.



Apart from Rohit, Yashvir Singh (83.72m) and Sachin Yadav (82.32m) finished second and third, respectively, and also achieved the Japan Asian Games qualification mark of 77.87m.

Sreeshankar, Ancy Sojan Named Best Athletes

Away from the throwing arena, Kerala's international jumper Sreeshankar M was the most consistent in the field. His gold-winning jump of 8.38m was achieved in fourth attempt. All his legal jumps on Sunday were above 8m.



He had a series of 8.06m, 8.00m, 8.21m, 8.38, 8.26m, and his last attempt was no mark.



"It was a competitive field. It motivated me to give my best, and I kept on pushing hard," says Sreeshankar of his excellent performance.



Several athletes achieved Asian Games qualification standards in their respective events on Sunday. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will announce the Asian Games-bound contingent on Monday.



Long jumper Sreeshankar M and Ancy Sojan were given the best male and female athletes award of the meet.



Uttar Pradesh won the men's team trophy (71 points) while Haryana was awarded the women's team trophy (82 points). Tamil Nadu walked away with the overall team championships (138 points).