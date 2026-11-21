Rohit Rajpal, a contender for the AITA president's post, outlines his ambitious vision to transform Indian tennis into a player-centric ecosystem, focusing on comprehensive development, bridging federation gaps, and establishing a National Centre of Excellence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points DLTA president Rohit Rajpal is contesting the AITA president's post in the November 27 elections, advocating for a more player-centric approach.

Rajpal aims to shift AITA's focus from just infrastructure to comprehensive player development, including financial and technical support.

He plans to establish a National Centre of Excellence, potentially with the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, and regional centres to nurture young talent.

Rajpal believes his previous AITA roles as treasurer and vice-president did not grant him the authority to implement his vision, which he can do as president.

The ambitious development programme, requiring around Rs 50 crore, would be financed through government assistance and corporate sponsorships, with discussions already underway.

Promising to make Indian tennis more player-centric and bridge, what he describes as a widening disconnect between the players and the national federation, DLTA president Rohit Rajpal says bringing player's perspective into the leadership of AITA will be his biggest priority if elected to the top post.

Rajpal, who is challenging incumbent Chintan Parikh for the AITA president's post in the November 27 elections, believes the federation has traditionally focused on providing infrastructure and organising tournaments while leaving player development largely to private initiatives.

He wants to change that approach, arguing that the responsibility of nurturing players and providing them financial and technical support must also rest with the national federation.

"I always believed that player development needs to be part of AITA's responsibility. But many previous leaderships believed that it was not the case. They believed that providing infrastructure and getting tournaments is AITA's job and player development needs to happen on a private basis," Rajpal told PTI in an interview.

"I feel that it should not be the case. Just running a lot of tournaments and building courts is only one or two parts of the ecosystem. The rest of the components of the chain needs to be put together."

Reimagining Player Development In Indian Tennis

A former Asian junior champion and Asian Games medallist, Rajpal feels Indian tennis has fallen behind several Asian countries because of inadequate investment in nurturing talent and the absence of a sustained player development structure.

He also believes that having a former player at the helm can change the way the federation communicates with its athletes.

"Previously, unfortunately, there has not been a player who has led this great institution. As a result, I do believe that there has been a gap between AITA and the players. It is time to bridge that gap," he said.

"Having led the Davis Cup team and also the Fed Cup team previously, I have been able to discuss with the players and understand the kind of issues they have with the association. It is time to address those issues."

But Rajpal has been part of AITA's administration for several years, having served as its treasurer and currently as vice-president.

He was asked why could he not bring about these changes earlier?

He said his previous positions did not give him the authority to drive the federation's overall vision, which largely rests with the president and secretary general.

"The treasurer's role is mostly limited to accounts and signing of cheques. Normally, the vision of the president and secretary runs AITA. I felt I should not interfere too much in what their vision plan was," he said.

"But if I come into the chair of the president, the mandate is totally with me to drive AITA. That is the change I would like to bring."

Why Rajpal Seeks AITA Presidency Now

Rajpal wants to establish a National Centre of Excellence, potentially in collaboration with the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, and develop regional centres to identify and nurture talent.He said discussions with the Spanish academy had reached an advanced stage but the project was not pursued after change in AITA leadership.

Rajpal was also questioned about the Centre of Excellence established at DLTA by AITA, which was shut down against his wishes and much resistance.

The CoE at DLTA ran for around three years before shutting down.

Rejecting the description of the centre as a failure, he said he had raised around Rs 17.5 crore through sponsorships specifically for player development, but differences within the leadership over spending priorities affected the programme.

"I raised this money with a very specific purpose. I told everybody that it was specifically for players and a player development programme which we could run across the country, with groups of players travelling with coaches and physios but it could not happen," he said.

Vision For National Centres And Talent Nurturing

Rajpal's proposed development model involves identifying children as young as four to six years through mini-tennis programmes, moving promising youngsters into regional centres and eventually bringing the most talented players, around 10-12 years of age, into the National Centre of Excellence.

"It is imperative that proper physical training starts earlier as transition from juniors to senior is a very serious issue for us. Indian players tend to mature later than European and Americans and that is attributed a lot to our upbringing, our diet and genetic composition," he said.

"Till the time you are playing junior tennis, it's a game of equals and after that you are thrown into the sea with much older, stronger and mature players and that's where the problem starts. Hence the emphasis on physical and mental toughness need to start from the age of 8-12."

Funding The Future Of Indian Tennis

How does he intend to finance such an ambitious programme?

Rajpal estimated that the National Centre of Excellence would require around Rs 25 crore, while another Rs 25 crore would be needed as one-time expenditure to establish regional and talent-sourcing centres.

He said government assistance and corporate sponsorships would be important sources of funding, adding that he was already in discussions with some corporates and they are insisting that before committing anything, "they would like to see right faces in key AITA positions".

Rajpal said he has been discussing the proposed roadmap with Vijay Amritraj, Mahesh Bhupathi, Sania Mirza, Anand Amritraj and Jaideep Mukherjee.

"I don't think it should be a single person's vision. I have taken a team of great players along with me. We have been discussing what can be done for Indian tennis and have put together a comprehensive plan," he said.

"I really don't think people with just administrative experience can do things by themselves. Neither can players do everything. There needs to be a good balance between player representation and administrative representation," he said.