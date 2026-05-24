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Rohit Rajpal Appointed Chef De Mission For 2026 Commonwealth Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: May 24, 2026 19:10 IST

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Rohit Rajpal, India's Davis Cup captain, has been appointed as Chef de Mission for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, tasked with efficiently managing the Indian contingent.

Rohit Rajpal

IMAGE: Rohit Rajpal is an Executive Committee member of the Indian Olympic Association and vice-president of the All India Tennis Association. Photograph: ANI Photo 

Key Points

  • Rohit Rajpal appointed as India's Chef de Mission for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
  • Ravi Bengani named Deputy Chef de Mission, with Vandana Rao and Rahul Swami as general team managers.
  • IOA president P T Usha will join the senior leadership delegation.
  • Rajpal's administrative experience and good relationships within federations were key to his selection.
  • The Glasgow Commonwealth Games will be a scaled-down edition, with India sending a compact contingent.

India's Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal has been appointed as the country's Chef de Mission for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, according to IOA sources.

Ravi Bengani is the Deputy Chef de Mission, while Vandana Rao and Rahul Swami will travel with the Indian contingent as general team managers for the Games, scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 2.

 

IOA Leadership and Key Appointments

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha will be part of the senior leadership delegation alongside CEO Raghuram Iyer and Vignesh Vengalil Ujjwal.

Rajpal is an Executive Committee member of the IOA and vice-president of the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

Apart from leading India's Davis Cup team as captain for several years, he has also handled administrative assignments within Indian sport.

Rajpal's Selection: A Safe and Efficient Choice

A source close to the development said Rajpal's appointment was seen as a "safe and efficient choice" by the IOA leadership.

"Rohit has vast administrative experience and enjoys good equations across federations. The feeling within the IOA is that he can manage a multi-discipline contingent efficiently and keep coordination smooth during the Games," the source told PTI.

The source further said Rajpal's calm working style and familiarity with athletes and officials across disciplines worked in his favour during the selection process.

"He is someone who understands both athlete requirements and federation dynamics. That balance was considered important, especially for a compact Games where logistics and coordination will be crucial," the source added.

Special Guests and Scaled-Down Games

Boxer M C Mary Kom, IOA vice-president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo and Sunaina Kumari are among the special guests attached to the Indian delegation.

The Glasgow Commonwealth Games will be a scaled-down edition compared to previous versions, with a reduced number of disciplines and athletes.

India is likely to send a compact contingent.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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