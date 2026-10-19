Home  » Sports » Indian Wrestlers Shine With Six Medals At Under-23 World Championship

Indian Wrestlers Shine With Six Medals At Under-23 World Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: October 19, 2026 16:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Indian wrestlers showcased their prowess at the U23 World Championship in Las Vegas, clinching a total of six medals, including three bronzes by Rohit, Jaskaran Singh, and Chandermohan.

Chandermohan

IMAGE: Chandermohan secured the podium finish by beating Turkiye's Ibrahim Metehan Yaprak 5-2 in his bronze play-off.

Key Points

  • Wrestlers Rohit, Jaskaran Singh, and Chandermohan each won bronze medals at the Under-23 World Championship.
  • Rohit secured his bronze in the 57kg category, defeating Armenia's Arman Harutyunyan.
  • Jaskaran (65kg) and Chandermohan (79kg) also achieved podium finishes with bronze medals.
  • India concluded the tournament with a total of six medals, including two silvers and four bronzes.

Wrestlers Rohit, Jaskaran Singh and Chandermohan won bronze medals in their respective weight divisions at the Under-23 World Championship, helping India finish the tournament with six medals in Las Vegas.

Competing in 57kg repechage round, Rohit outplayed Moldova's Ion Bulgaru, beating him by technical superiority (12-2) and then prevailed 8-3 in the bronze medal bout against Armenia's Arman Harutyunyan.

 

India's Bronze Medallists

Earlier, Rohit began his campaign with a technical superiority win over Jamaica's Irie Alexander Jackson but suffered a 6-10 defeat to Turkiye's Bekir Keser in the pre-quarterfinals.

Jaskaran (65kg), who had lost his semifinal, beat Belarus' Magomedkhan Magamedkhanov 8-5 to add to India's tally.

Chandermohan (79kg) also secured a podium finish by beating Turkiye's Ibrahim Metehan Yaprak 5-2 in his bronze play-off.

Shivam (97kg) lost his repechage bout 3-6 to Greek wrestler Nikolaos Karavanos, missing out on a medal.

Vishvajit More (Greco Roman 55kg), and Amruta Pujra (women's 72kg) had earlier won silver medals while Komal grabbed a bronze in women's 59kg.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

u23 world championshipindian wrestlingrohit wrestlerjaskaran singhchandermohan

More From Rediff

PIX: Arsenal Pip Forest with Late Goal; Leeds Hold Man United

PIX: Arsenal Pip Forest with Late Goal; Leeds Hold Man United
Marathas Crowned Archery Premier League Season 2 Champions

Marathas Crowned Archery Premier League Season 2 Champions
ISL: Ajaraie Stars as NorthEast United FC Drub Kerala Blasters

ISL: Ajaraie Stars as NorthEast United FC Drub Kerala Blasters

Related Stories

Jaskaran, Chandermohan In Bronze Bouts At U23 World Wrestling Championships

Jaskaran, Chandermohan In Bronze Bouts At U23 World Wrestling Championships

Quick Links

World ChampionshipRohitJaskaran SinghLas VegasIndiaChandermohanTurkiyeArman HarutyunyanArmeniaIbrahim Metehan Yaprak

Web Stories

Infinix Smart 20 HD Launched For Rs 10k

Infinix Smart 20 HD Launched For Rs 10k
10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India
9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026