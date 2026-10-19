Indian Wrestlers Shine With Six Medals At Under-23 World Championship

Indian wrestlers showcased their prowess at the U23 World Championship in Las Vegas, clinching a total of six medals, including three bronzes by Rohit, Jaskaran Singh, and Chandermohan.
Key Points
- Wrestlers Rohit, Jaskaran Singh, and Chandermohan each won bronze medals at the Under-23 World Championship.
- Rohit secured his bronze in the 57kg category, defeating Armenia's Arman Harutyunyan.
- Jaskaran (65kg) and Chandermohan (79kg) also achieved podium finishes with bronze medals.
- India concluded the tournament with a total of six medals, including two silvers and four bronzes.
Wrestlers Rohit, Jaskaran Singh and Chandermohan won bronze medals in their respective weight divisions at the Under-23 World Championship, helping India finish the tournament with six medals in Las Vegas.
Competing in 57kg repechage round, Rohit outplayed Moldova's Ion Bulgaru, beating him by technical superiority (12-2) and then prevailed 8-3 in the bronze medal bout against Armenia's Arman Harutyunyan.
India's Bronze Medallists
Earlier, Rohit began his campaign with a technical superiority win over Jamaica's Irie Alexander Jackson but suffered a 6-10 defeat to Turkiye's Bekir Keser in the pre-quarterfinals.
Jaskaran (65kg), who had lost his semifinal, beat Belarus' Magomedkhan Magamedkhanov 8-5 to add to India's tally.
Chandermohan (79kg) also secured a podium finish by beating Turkiye's Ibrahim Metehan Yaprak 5-2 in his bronze play-off.
Shivam (97kg) lost his repechage bout 3-6 to Greek wrestler Nikolaos Karavanos, missing out on a medal.
Vishvajit More (Greco Roman 55kg), and Amruta Pujra (women's 72kg) had earlier won silver medals while Komal grabbed a bronze in women's 59kg.