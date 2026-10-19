Indian Wrestlers Shine With Six Medals At Under-23 World Championship

Indian wrestlers showcased their prowess at the U23 World Championship in Las Vegas, clinching a total of six medals, including three bronzes by Rohit, Jaskaran Singh, and Chandermohan.

IMAGE: Chandermohan secured the podium finish by beating Turkiye's Ibrahim Metehan Yaprak 5-2 in his bronze play-off.

Key Points Wrestlers Rohit, Jaskaran Singh, and Chandermohan each won bronze medals at the Under-23 World Championship.

Rohit secured his bronze in the 57kg category, defeating Armenia's Arman Harutyunyan.

Jaskaran (65kg) and Chandermohan (79kg) also achieved podium finishes with bronze medals.

India concluded the tournament with a total of six medals, including two silvers and four bronzes.

Wrestlers Rohit, Jaskaran Singh and Chandermohan won bronze medals in their respective weight divisions at the Under-23 World Championship, helping India finish the tournament with six medals in Las Vegas.

Competing in 57kg repechage round, Rohit outplayed Moldova's Ion Bulgaru, beating him by technical superiority (12-2) and then prevailed 8-3 in the bronze medal bout against Armenia's Arman Harutyunyan.

India's Bronze Medallists

Earlier, Rohit began his campaign with a technical superiority win over Jamaica's Irie Alexander Jackson but suffered a 6-10 defeat to Turkiye's Bekir Keser in the pre-quarterfinals.

Jaskaran (65kg), who had lost his semifinal, beat Belarus' Magomedkhan Magamedkhanov 8-5 to add to India's tally.

Chandermohan (79kg) also secured a podium finish by beating Turkiye's Ibrahim Metehan Yaprak 5-2 in his bronze play-off.

Shivam (97kg) lost his repechage bout 3-6 to Greek wrestler Nikolaos Karavanos, missing out on a medal.

Vishvajit More (Greco Roman 55kg), and Amruta Pujra (women's 72kg) had earlier won silver medals while Komal grabbed a bronze in women's 59kg.