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Rohit Benedicton's Asian Games swim ends in heats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: September 23, 2026 13:01 IST 1 Minute Read
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Indian swimmer Rohit Benedicton's journey in the men's 100m butterfly event at the Asian Games concluded as he failed to qualify for the final.

Rohit Benedicton

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Indian swimmer Rohit Benedicton failed to qualify for the men's 100m butterfly final at the Asian Games.
  • He finished fourth in his heat and 13th overall with a time of 53.08s.
  • Veteran Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash did not start the 100m butterfly event.

Indian swimmer Rohit Benedicton failed to qualify for the men's 100m butterfly event of the Asian Games.

Rohit clocked 53.08s to finish fourth in his heat and 13th overall while veteran swimmer Sajan Prakash did not start. The top eight swimmers move to the final.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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