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Federer Receives Hall of Fame Ring at US Open

By REDIFF SPORTS September 01, 2026 11:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Tennis legend Roger Federer, celebrated for his unparalleled career, was officially presented with his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring at the US Open, marking another significant milestone for the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Former tennis player Roger Federer shows off his Tennis Hall of Fame ring at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York on Monday

IMAGE: Former tennis player Roger Federer shows off his Tennis Hall of Fame ring at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York on Monday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Key Points

  • Roger Federer received his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring at the US Open's Arthur Ashe Stadium.
  • The presentation was made by Kim Clijsters, President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
  • Federer's induction adds to a career featuring 103 tour-level titles and 20 major trophies.
  • He holds the record for 310 weeks at No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings, including 237 consecutive weeks.
  • The 20-time Grand Slam champion retired from professional tennis in 2022.
 

Tennis legend Roger Federer returned to the US Open on Monday night to receive his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring, just two days after being inducted into the Hall of Fame in Newport.

A Momentous Occasion

Kim Clijsters, International Tennis Hall of Fame President and 2017 inductee, presented Federer with his ring inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. After putting it on, Federer held up his hand to show the crowd before pumping his fist in the air as the stadium erupted in cheers.

Celebrating a Legendary Career

The Swiss legend was inducted alongside former American player and broadcaster Mary Carillo, adding another honour to his remarkable career, during which Federer claimed 103 tour-level titles, including 20 major trophies. Federer had spent 310 weeks at No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings. The Swiss great, who turned 45 last month, is one of 29 members of the exclusive ATP No 1 Club and spent 310 weeks at the top of the ATP Rankings. His 237 consecutive weeks as world No. 1 remain a record. The 20-time Grand Slam champion retired from professional tennis in 2022.

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Roger FedererUS OpenGrand SlamKim ClijstersArthur Ashe Stadium

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