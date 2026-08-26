Roger Federer: An icon returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium

Tennis legend Roger Federer made a highly-anticipated return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for an exhibition event, delighting fans and marking his first appearance at the iconic venue since 2019.

IMAGE: Five-time US Open champion Roger Federer, the man who defined a generation of tennis, arrives for the exhibition event ahead of the US Open singles main draw at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points Roger Federer returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium for an exhibition match, his first appearance since 2019.

The tennis legend participated in singles against Andy Roddick and doubles with John McEnroe.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, never had a formal farewell match in New York.

His last competitive match at the US Open was a 2019 quarter-final loss to Grigor Dimitrov.

Multiple knee surgeries after 2019 ultimately led to his retirement from professional tennis.

IMAGE: Roger Federer in action during his exhibition match against Andy Roddick. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Roger Federer, who won five straight US Open singles titles during a brilliant career was back at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night for the first time since 2019. This time for one set of singles in an exhibition event billed as ‘An Icon Returns to New York’ against Andy Roddick, and one set of doubles with John McEnroe against Roddick and Andre Agassi.

And, needless to say, the 45-year-old from Switzerland, winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles, enthralled the packed stands.

The Swiss ace, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, was welcomed with a standing ovation. He played one set against former rival Andy Roddick, and won 6-3.

He then partnered John McEnroe in a doubles match against Andre Agassi and Roddick.

It’s great to be back in New York,” said Federer, who competed at the American slam for the final time in 2019.

“It’s incredible. I have incredible memories of this court, the fans here, the city. In 2004, 2005 — that’s when it all started here, my love for New York with the victories here.”

Federer's Emotional Return To New York

IMAGE: Andy Roddick returns to Roger Federer during the exhibition match. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Federer never really had the chance to say goodbye to New York as a player, because there was no way to know his defeat to Grigor Dimitrov in the 2019 quarter-finals would be his last match.

He reached the French Open semi-finals and the Wimbledon final earlier that year, falling to Rafael Nadal in Paris and then Novak Djokovic in a fifth-set tie-breaker at the All England Club.

The Unforeseen End To His US Open Career

IMAGE: Roger Federer's wife Mirka Federer watches from the stands during the exhibition match against Andy Roddick. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

It was easy to imagine him returning to the US Open the next year and making another deep run. But after falling to Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Australian Open at the start of 2020, he had knee surgery that February, then another procedure in May.

He returned to play in the French Open in 2021 but had to withdraw before his fourth-round match.

After the loss to Hurkacz, where he appeared struggling and lost 6-0 in the third set, Federer had another knee surgery that August and knew there would be no more comebacks.