Rodri's Ibiza Photo Sparks Hilarious Reactions

Spanish soccer superstar Rodri has become the latest Internet sensation after a holiday photo from Ibiza went viral, drawing humorous comparisons to the iconic 'distracted boyfriend' meme and fueling transfer speculation.

IMAGE: Rodri's holiday picture with partner Laura Iglesias sparked hilarious comparisons to the famous 'distracted boyfriend' meme. Photograph: Kind courtesy Not Match Of The Day/X

Key Points Rodri's Ibiza holiday photo sparked a viral 'distracted boyfriend' meme comparison.

Fans humorously connected the meme to ongoing transfer speculation for the Manchester City midfielder.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in Rodri's signature.

Some fans joked about Rodri's footballing habit of 'scanning' the field.

Spain's World Cup-winning midfielder Rodri has found himself at the centre of a very different kind of social media storm.

The Manchester City playmaker was enjoying a holiday in Ibiza with his partner Laura Iglesias when a seemingly innocent moment caught the attention of fans and quickly drew comparisons to the Internet's 'distracted boyfriend' meme.

The midfielder is already at the centre of transfer speculation, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona reportedly interested in his signature. But while Rodri's future remains uncertain, it was a picture from his Ibiza holiday that caught the attention of fans online.

The Viral 'Distracted Boyfriend' Meme Explained

The 'distracted boyfriend' meme originated from a 2015 stock photograph by Spanish Photographer Antonio Guillem. It shows a man turning around to look at another woman while his partner looks at him in disbelief.

Over the years, the image has become one of the Internet's most recognisable memes, usually used to describe someone being tempted by something new while ignoring what they already have. Rodri's holiday picture had a similar feel.

Fans Link Meme To Rodri's Transfer Speculation

Some fans linked the picture to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Rodri's club future. The midfielder has reportedly been in contact with Real Madrid over a possible move while Barcelona also emerged as a potential suitor. The transfer talk only made the picture funnier for some fans.

'Was he thinking Real Madrid or Barcelona??' one fan joked.

'Probably the reason for his back surgery,' another commented.

Others chose to stick with Rodri's footballing strengths, joking that the midfielder was simply doing what he has always done on a football pitch -- scanning everything around him.

'What do you expect from a midfield maestro?' one fan wrote.

'Midfielders are always scanning,' another added.