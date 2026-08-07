Brazilian Star Rodriguinho Shines With Five Goals In SC Delhi's Durand Cup Rout

Brazilian sensation Rodriguinho announced his arrival in Indian football with an extraordinary five-goal performance, leading SC Delhi to a commanding 7-0 triumph over Defenders FC in the Durand Cup.

Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Key Points Brazilian forward Rodriguinho scored five goals in his debut for SC Delhi.

SC Delhi secured a resounding 7-0 victory over Defenders FC in the Durand Cup.

The win places SC Delhi at the top of Group C standings with six points.

Defenders FC concluded their group stage campaign with three consecutive defeats.

Rodriguinho completed a hat-trick within the first 13 minutes of the match.

Brazilian forward Rodriguinho announced his arrival in Indian football in spectacular fashion, scoring five goals as SC Delhi demolished Defenders FC 7-0 in a Group C match of the Durand Cup here on Friday. The victory took SC Delhi to the top of the Group C standings with six points from two matches, taking them closer to a place in the quarterfinals. Defenders FC, meanwhile, completed their group stage campaign without a point, suffering a third consecutive defeat of the tournament.

Rodriguinho's Sensational Debut Hat-Trick

SC Delhi made a blistering start to the contest, racing into a three-goal lead inside the opening 13 minutes as new signing Rodriguinho announced himself in Indian football with a sensational hat-trick. The Brazilian opened the scoring with a moment of individual quality, bringing down a pass expertly on his chest before spinning away from his marker and dispatching a composed left-footed finish into the bottom corner. Barely a minute later, he doubled both his tally and SC Delhi's advantage. Mohammed Aimen threaded a perfectly-weighted through ball into the striker's path, and Rodriguinho made no mistake, guiding a first-time left-footed effort into the bottom corner. Rodriguinho completed his dream debut moments later following another slick attacking move. Mohammed Azhar clipped a precise long ball over the defence to Yanglem Sanatomba Singh, who squared a low, accurate cross across the six-yard box. The Brazilian arrived unmarked and had the simplest of finishes, calmly slotting the ball into the net to complete a remarkable 13-minute hat-trick.

SC Delhi Dominates First Half

SC Delhi extended their advantage in the 34th minute, shortly after the first hydration break, with another incisive attacking move. Lalrinliana Hnamte picked out Aimen with a perfectly weighted long ball after the winger timed his run to perfection. Aimen brought the ball under control with a fine first touch before calmly lifting his finish over the advancing goalkeeper to make it 4-0.

Second Half Flourish And Rodriguinho's Fifth Goal

SC Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchorz made two changes at the break, introducing Juan Sebastian Pena and Mohammed Kaif, and the Colombian forward made an immediate impact. Defenders FC registered their first shot on target only in the 85th minute when Rathnayaka tried his luck from long range, forcing Nora Fernandes into a comfortable save. SC Delhi added further gloss to the scoreline in the closing stages as Rodriguinho capped a wonderful evening with two more superbly taken goals. The Brazilian netted his fourth of the evening in the 89th minute, curling a brilliant left-footed effort into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area. The hosts struck again in the second minute of stoppage time when substitute Pena got on the scoresheet, with a left footer after dribbling past two defenders inside the box to make it 6-0. There was still time for one final flourish as Rodriguinho displayed his clinical finishing with a composed left-footed strike to seal a memorable 7-0 victory.