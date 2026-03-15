Rodriguez Double Propels NorthEast United to Victory Over Jamshedpur

Andy Rodriguez's brace powered NorthEast United to their first Indian Super League victory of the season, defeating Jamshedpur FC in a thrilling 2-1 encounter.

Photograph: NorthEast United FC/X

Key Points Andy Rodriguez scored twice in the second half to lead NorthEast United FC to a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC.

This win marks NorthEast United's first victory of the Indian Super League season, boosting their position in the standings.

Jamshedpur FC suffered their first defeat of the season despite a penalty goal from Messi Bouli.

The match saw intense play with both teams creating opportunities, but NorthEast United capitalised on key moments.

NorthEast United climbed to seventh in the standings with six points, while Jamshedpur FC suffered their first defeat of the season but remained second on the table with 12 points.

The contest began at a brisk pace with both sides exchanging possession in the opening minutes but struggling to break into the final third.

Jamshedpur keeper Albino Gomes produced a sweeping clearance outside the box in the 13th minute to deny a potential attacking opportunity for the hosts.

The visitors created the first real chance in the 19th minute when Messi Bouli rose to meet Mohammed Sanan's cross, but his header drifted narrowly wide. The Highlanders responded soon after with midfielder Macarton Nickson testing Gomes from distance, though the goalkeeper comfortably gathered the effort.

NEUFC looked increasingly dangerous in attack, with Parthib Gogoi troubling the defence before being brought down by centre-back Pratik Chaudhari during a promising run in the 27th minute.

They were forced into an early change in the 39th minute when captain Michel Zabaco was substituted due to a hamstring injury, with Asheer Akhtar coming on in his place. The Highlanders nearly found the breakthrough just before the interval when midfielder Danny Meitei headed over from an Andy Rodriguez corner, as the first half ended goalless.

Second Half Action: Rodriguez Shines

NEUFC broke the deadlock eight minutes into the second half. Andy Rodriguez, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, stepped up to take a free-kick in the 53rd minute and produced a precise left-footed strike into the bottom-right corner to give the Highlanders the lead.

Jamshedpur responded with attempts from Nikola Stojanovic and Rei Tachikawa, but both efforts failed to trouble the goal. Stojanovic then forced a save from Gurmeet Singh in the 58th minute as the visitors increased the pressure.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 66th minute when Bouli was brought down inside the box by centre-back Dinesh Singh. Bouli stepped up to take the spot kick and calmly converted in the 68th minute, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to level the scores at 1-1.

However, NorthEast restored their lead almost immediately. Just a minute later, Rodriguez collected the ball on the edge of the box and unleashed a precise left-footed strike into the net to score his second goal and make it 2-1 in the 69th minute.