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Barcelona seals £65.4m Rodri deal from Manchester City

August 17, 2026 09:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Barcelona has reportedly secured a major signing, with Manchester City accepting a substantial £65.4 million bid for their World Cup-winning Spain midfielder Rodri, who is set to join the Spanish champions on a four-year deal.

Manchester City's Rodri

IMAGE: Rodri in action for Manchester City. Photograph: PTI

Key Points

  • Manchester City has accepted a £65.4 million bid from Barcelona for midfielder Rodri.
  • Rodri, a World Cup winner and 2024 Ballon d'Or recipient, has agreed a four-year deal with Barcelona.
  • He won 12 major honours with City, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League.
  • Rodri joined City in 2019 for £62.8 million and had one year remaining on his contract.
  • The 30-year-old missed City's Community Shield match due to minor back surgery.
 

Manchester City have accepted a £65.4 million ($88.47 million) bid from Barcelona for their World Cup-winning Spain midfielder Rodri, British media reported on Sunday.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has agreed a four-year deal with the Spanish champions, Sky Sports said, and will head to the Nou Camp to complete the transfer next week.

Rodri's Stellar Career at City

Rodri won 12 major honours at City including four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League after 298 appearances in seven seasons at The Etihad.

Rodri, who joined City from Atletico Madrid for a then-club record £62.8 million in 2019, had one year left on his contract and City had wanted him to sign an extension.

Recent Developments

The 30-year-old missed City's 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday, having only returned to the club's training ground on Friday following minor back surgery. ($1 = 0.7393 pounds)

Source: REUTERS
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