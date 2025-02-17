Rodriguez shines in stunning I-League debut

Colombia's Luis Rodríguez emerged as hero on his I-League debut as his injury-time strike helped Aizawl FC snatch a dramatic 1-1 draw against leaders Churchill Brothers in Aizawl on Monday.

IMAGE: Aizawl, with 11 points, gained confidence after a crushing 0-6 defeat to the same team last month in the first leg fixture. Photograph: I-League/X

Churchill Brothers had taken the lead in the 60th minute when South African Wayde Lekay converted a penalty for his 10th goal of the season.

Churchill were reduced to 10 players when Colombian defender Jose Luis Moreno was sent off in the 74th minute.

Aizawl seized the opportunity in the dying moments (90+6th minute) of the match, with Rodriguez calmly slotting in a low shot to secure the point.

The result leaves Churchill Brothers with 28 points from 15 matches, still at the top but under increasing pressure.

Despite dominating possession and creating several chances, including a hit on the woodwork by Lalliansanga Renthlei and a crucial save by Aizawl goalkeeper Rafique Ali Sardar, the visitors failed to extend their lead.

Aizawl had their own moments, nearly capitalising on a Churchill defensive lapse before half time.