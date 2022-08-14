News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Rock bottom': Former players tear into Manchester United

'Rock bottom': Former players tear into Manchester United

August 14, 2022 18:30 IST
IMAGE: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire react after the humiliating defeat against Brentford. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

IMAGE: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire react after the humiliating defeat against Brentford. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Manchester United came in for heavy criticism from former players after they crashed to a chastening 4-0 defeat by Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, their second loss in as many league games under new boss Erik ten Hag.

 

The result left United bottom of the table as Dutchman Ten Hag became the first manager since John Chapman in 1921 to lose his opening two games in charge of the club.

BBC pundit Chris Sutton said United had "hit rock bottom" while his former strike partner Alan Shearer put down the debacle to years of mismanagement at Old Trafford.

"It is an absolute mess. Years of failure... there is a lack of leadership and the recruitment has been terrible," Shearer said on BBC's Match of the Day.

"It will take time and an unbelievable amount of money to get things right, and a lot of patience from the Manchester United fans. They are miles away from where there want to be."

Brentford scored four goals within 35 minutes in the first half against a woeful United side, who have now lost seven straight games on the road stretching back to last season.

Former United defender Gary Neville, who has been critical of the owners, the Glazer family, said we were witnessing the "annihilation of the club".

"I thought United would do better but they have been mauled, bullied, messed about with like you wouldn't believe, and there's nowhere to hide," he said on Sky Sports.

"I have been watching United for 42 years and I can't think of a moment when I have thought things have been as bad as that in the first half."

The Sunday Times went with the headline "Rock bottom" while The Sun described it as "Ten Green Bottle Jobs", referring to the colour of the new third kit that United were sporting.

United, who finished sixth last season to miss out on the Champions League, host Liverpool next Monday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

