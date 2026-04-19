Robson's Goal Secures Victory For Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a narrow 1-0 victory against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League, propelled by Robson's early goal, to climb to the top of the league table.

IMAGE: Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated NorthEast United FC 1-0 in an Indian Super League match.

Robson scored the only goal of the match in the fifth minute.

Mohun Bagan's victory puts them at the top of the ISL table with 20 points.

Vishal Kaith's goalkeeping and Mehtab Singh's defensive efforts were crucial for Mohun Bagan.

Heavy rain impacted the game, making conditions difficult for both teams.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant edged NorthEast United FC 1-0 in a rain-affected contest of the Indian Super League at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Sunday.

The defending champions took the lead inside five minutes through Robson, who arrived late into the box to finish a well-worked move, and then relied on a disciplined defensive display led by Vishal Kaith to see out the result in difficult conditions.

Mohun Bagan Climbs To Top Of ISL Table

With this victory, Mohun Bagan moved to the top of the table with 20 points from nine matches, opening a two-point lead over Mumbai City FC. NorthEast United FC, meanwhile, remain 12th with seven points from the same number of matches.

The Mariners started brightly and showed intent from the opening exchanges, with Jamie Maclaren making a surging run down the right in the third minute before being denied by a timely interception from the Highlanders right back Robin Yadav.

The breakthrough arrived soon after in the fifth minute with a fluid attacking move. Liston Colaco initiated the play from the right and found Sahal Abdul Samad, who drove into the box before cutting the ball back into the centre.

Robson timed his run to perfection, meeting the pass with a composed right-footed finish into the top of the net to hand Mohun Bagan an early advantage.

Key Moments And Defensive Resilience

Mohun Bagan continued to dominate possession through the first half, with Jason Cummings, Sahal, and Robinho all testing the NorthEast defence, but Gurmeet Singh stood firm in goal to keep the margin at one.

The heavy rain made conditions increasingly difficult, with the ball skidding unpredictably and both sides struggling to maintain control in the final third.

NorthEast United gradually grew into the game and had their first real opportunity in the 36th minute when Parthib Gogoi was played through, but Vishal Kaith came off his line smartly to narrow the angle and force the effort wide.

Despite the hosts enjoying more of the ball towards the end of the first half, Mohun Bagan's defensive structure held strong, ensuring they carried their slender lead into the interval on a stormy night in Guwahati.

NorthEast United's Fightback And Mohun Bagan's Defence

The second half resumed after an extended break due to heavy rainfall, and the conditions continued to influence the tempo of the game. Both sides found it difficult to build sustained attacks, though NorthEast showed greater urgency in their pursuit of an equaliser.

Macarton Nickson and Thoi Singh both tried their luck from distance, while Vishal Kaith remained alert to deny efforts from range. As the game wore on, the Highlanders pushed more bodies forward, sensing an opportunity to salvage a point.

Their best chance came in stoppage time when substitute Ankith Padmanabhan found space inside the box, but Kaith reacted quickly to make a crucial save.

The rebound fell to Jairo Samperio, whose attempt was heroically blocked by center back Mehtab Singh, preserving Mohun Bagan's lead. Moments later, Mehtab was again called into action, producing another vital clearance to deny Andy Rodriguez.

In the end, Robson's early goal proved enough for Mohun Bagan Super Giant to secure all three points in testing conditions.

With this win, Mohun Bagan strengthens its position in the league standings and improves its chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The team will look to maintain its momentum in the upcoming matches to secure a top spot. NorthEast United, on the other hand, will need to regroup and improve their performance to climb up the table.