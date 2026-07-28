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Roberto Mancini set for second stint as Italy national team coach

July 28, 2026 17:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Roberto Mancini is poised to return as the manager of the Italy national football team, marking his second stint in the role after leading the Azzurri to European Championship glory in 2021 and facing the challenge of rebuilding after recent World Cup qualification failures.

Roberto Mancini, who joined Italy in his first spell 2018, guided the team to the 2021 Euro Championship title

IMAGE: Roberto Mancini, who joined Italy in his first spell 2018, guided the team to the 2021 Euro Championship title. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Key Points

  • Roberto Mancini is returning for his second spell as the manager of the Italy national football team.
  • Mancini replaces Gennaro Gattuso, who resigned after Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time.
  • During his first tenure, Mancini led Italy to victory in the European Championship in 2021.
  • The appointment was reportedly announced by Football Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malago.
  • Previous candidates Andrea Pirlo and Pep Guardiola were not appointed, with Pirlo's ties to a Russian betting firm causing issues.
 

Former Italy manager Roberto Mancini is set for a second spell as national team coach, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. Mancini will replace Gennaro Gattuso, who left the post in April following a World Cup qualifying defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina, the third time in a row the four-times world champions had failed to reach the global showpiece event.

Mancini's Previous Success and New Challenge

Italian media reported that Football Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malago announced the appointment during a Federal Council meeting, saying: "Mancini is the coach." The 61-year-old Mancini guided Italy to the European Championship title in 2021. He led Italy in 58 matches during his first spell and at club level has managed Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Manchester City, where he spent three years and guided them to their first Premier League title in 2011-12.

Background to the Appointment

Former FIGC technical director Paolo Maldini and adviser Leonardo resigned from their roles on Monday after their primary candidate for the Italy coach's position, Andrea Pirlo, had his appointment blocked due to his ties to a Russian betting firm. Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who was the FIGC's first choice to take charge of the national team, turned down the job this month.

Source: REUTERS
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