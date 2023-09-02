News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Road to Gold: Ministry approves Neeraj's Swiss training

Road to Gold: Ministry approves Neeraj's Swiss training

Source: PTI
September 02, 2023 00:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

Reigning Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra's preparatory camp in Switzerland on Friday got the nod from the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), which also announced other approvals.

Chopra will undergo a 12-day training camp in Magglingen, Switzerland ahead of the Diamond League final to be organised in Eugene, USA, later this month.

A total of INR 5.89 lakh have been sanctioned for the camp to be held from September 1-12, a release said.

 

Chopra finished second in the Diamond League event in Zurich on Thursday after recording his best throw of 85.71m.

Parul Chaudhary, who recorded a national record time of 9:15.31s in the women's 3000m steeplechase event in Budapest and sealed a Paris Olympics quota, has been included in the TOPS Core Group.

Ace table tennis player Sharath Kamal received a financial sanction to participate in various events, procure equipment and hire a personal coach in Chris Pfeiffer till the Paris Olympics next year.

The star Indian badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will have the assistance of masseur Nishant Nagpuri, who will accompany the pair to the China Open, scheduled from September 5-10.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Neeraj battles injury; finishes 2nd at Diamond League
Neeraj battles injury; finishes 2nd at Diamond League
What's next for World Champion Neeraj Chopra?
What's next for World Champion Neeraj Chopra?
Pakistan's unbeatable XI ready to conquer India?
Pakistan's unbeatable XI ready to conquer India?
IAF deploying fighter jets, missiles for G20 summit
IAF deploying fighter jets, missiles for G20 summit
US Open: Swiatek routs Juvan to reach last 16
US Open: Swiatek routs Juvan to reach last 16
Children of invalid marriage can inherit: SC
Children of invalid marriage can inherit: SC
GST revenues grow 11% to about Rs 1.6 lakh cr in Aug
GST revenues grow 11% to about Rs 1.6 lakh cr in Aug

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Federer watches as Neeraj shines bright in Zurich

Federer watches as Neeraj shines bright in Zurich

'For me, the focus was just to stay healthy'

'For me, the focus was just to stay healthy'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances