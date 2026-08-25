Rapid Chess Tournament Kicks Off Global Chess League Excitement In Bengaluru

Bengaluru is buzzing with anticipation as a FIDE-rated Rapid Chess tournament, featuring 1000 players, sets the stage for Season 4 of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, bringing world-class chess stars to the city.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Magnus Carlsen/Instagram

Key Points Bengaluru to host a FIDE-rated Rapid Chess tournament with up to 1000 players.

The tournament serves as a precursor to Season 4 of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL).

Participants can win passes to the GCL, featuring top players like Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand.

The GCL Season 4 will take place in Bengaluru from September 5 to 13, showcasing elite chess talent.

The 'Road to GCL' event aims to unite the city's chess community and build excitement for the main league.

A FIDE-rated Rapid Chess tournament, featuring up to a 1000 players, will take place here on Wednesday as the city gears up to host the world's top chess stars for Season 4 of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL) next month.

The tournament at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium will carry a prize purse of Rs 4 lakh and offer participants an opportunity to experience the build-up to the GCL, which will be held in Bengaluru from September 5 to 13.

Building Momentum For Global Chess League

"The Road to GCL is about bringing the spirit of the Global Chess League closer to the people who make chess what it is, the players, fans, and communities who continue to grow the game," GCL Commissioner Gourav Rakshit said.

"Bringing 1,000 players together for a FIDE-rated tournament in Bengaluru is a great way to build momentum for Season 4 and celebrate the depth of chess talent in the city.

"We hope this experience offers participants not just the opportunity to compete, but also a chance to feel part of the larger GCL journey and experience world-class chess up close," he added.

Star-Studded Line-Up For GCL Season 4

Adding to the experience, participants will also have an opportunity to receive passes to the season 4 of the GCL.

The fourth edition of the league will feature some of the biggest names in the sport, including defending champion Magnus Carlsen, Viswanathan Anand, Arjun Erigaisi, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Levon Aronian, Javokhir Sindarov and Nihal Sarin.

The six franchises will compete in a rapid format, with men and women featuring together across six boards.

The 'Road to GCL' tournament is expected to bring the city's chess community together ahead of nine days of elite competition featuring established champions, leading players and emerging talents.