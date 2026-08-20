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Riyan Parag reveals his admiration for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: August 20, 2026 19:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover Indian cricketer Riyan Parag's deep-seated passion for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo, as he shares insights into his football fandom and playful predictions about athletes crossing sports.

Riyan Parag

IMAGE: Riyan Parag is a passionate fan of English football, prominently supporting Manchester United. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X 

Key Points

  • Riyan Parag's childhood passion for football is rooted in Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo.
  • Parag considers Ronaldo his favourite footballer, admiring his journey and impact on the Premier League.
  • He believes Erling Haaland's fitness and height would make him suitable for cricket.
  • Parag suggests Rajasthan Royals teammate Jofra Archer could excel as a football player.
  • Parag's football fandom is highlighted in JioStar's 'Humara Long Distance Love' campaign.

Riyan Parag's love for Manchester United is rooted in his childhood, when the Indian cricketer grew up watching the Premier League and admiring Cristiano Ronaldo in the famous red jersey.

A passionate football follower, Parag's affection for the English giants also features in JioStar's 'Humara Long Distance Love' campaign ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Ronaldo Remains Parag's Ultimate Football Idol

"When it comes to football, Manchester United is the team for me. I grew up watching them and admiring their players. I loved the red jersey, and I really admired Cristiano Ronaldo during his time there. So, that explains my choice," Parag told JioStar.

 

Ronaldo remains Parag's favourite footballer, with the Indian particularly impressed by the Portuguese superstar's rise from Sporting CP to becoming one of the Premier League's biggest stars.

"I've always admired one player above all others, Cristiano Ronaldo. The way he came from Sporting CP as a young kid, and then what he did in the Premier League and how he elevated it. I don't think any other player comes close," he said.

Archer Can be a Footballer

Asked which footballer could make the switch to cricket, Parag opted for Manchester City's towering Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, while choosing his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jofra Archer as a cricketer who could excel in football.

"Haaland keeps himself incredibly fit and he's incredibly tall, so I think he would adapt very well to cricket if he ever tried it," Parag said.

"And my Rajasthan Royals teammate Jofra Archer, he's really into football. He plays with me in the IPL for RR and he would surely be a great football player."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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