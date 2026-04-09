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Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag Casts Vote in Guwahati

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 18:03 IST

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Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag took time out from the IPL season to cast his vote in the Assam Assembly elections, highlighting the importance of civic duty even amidst a busy sports schedule.

Photograph: BCCI

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Riyan Parag, captain of Rajasthan Royals, voted in the Assam Assembly elections in Guwahati.
  • Parag was accompanied by his parents, former athletes Parag Das and Mithoo Barooah.
  • The cricketer is in Guwahati for IPL matches, as the city serves as the 'second home ground' for Rajasthan Royals.
  • The family cast their votes at the Lal Singh Academy polling station.

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag on Thursday cast his vote in his hometown Guwahati in the Assam Assembly elections.

The cricketer is here for the team's matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, which is the 'second home ground' for the Royals.

 

Riyan was accompanied by his parents, former first-class cricketer Parag Das and ex-national record holder swimmer Mithoo Barooah.

They cast their votes at the Lal Singh Academy polling station in Kharghuli area of the city, under New Guwahati constituency.

Riyan later shared a photograph with his parents with their inked fingers on Facebook.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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