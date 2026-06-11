Young Riya Jadon Shines On Day 1 Of Women's Pro Golf Tour

Young professional golfer Riya Jadon has made a remarkable start, leading the seventh leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour in Mysuru with an impressive 3-under 67, closely followed by seasoned player Tvesa Malik.

Key Points Riya Jadon, a 17-year-old professional, leads the seventh leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour with a score of 3-under 67.

Jadon is one stroke ahead of experienced golfer Tvesa Malik, who finished the first round at 68.

Anvvi Dahhiya and Vidhatri Urs are the only other players to score under-par, both with 69.

Notable golfers like Amandeep Drall and Karishma Govind are tied for fifth at even-par 70.

Three-time winner Ridhima Dilawari had a challenging start, finishing with a 77.

Riya Jadon, who turned professional this season, emerged as the standout performer on the opening day of the seventh leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, closing the day at 3-under 67 here on Thursday. The 17-year-old Gurugram golfer, who trains at the DLF Golf Academy, was one stroke ahead of the experienced Tvesa Malik after the first round, with Anvvi Dahhiya and Vidhatri Urs being the only other golfers to score under-par, with 69 each at the par-70 Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club. Amandeep Drall and Karishma Govind shot even-par 70 each.

Jadon's Strong Start And Professional Journey

Riya, who won the IGU Pune Ladies Championship in November last year, turned pro earlier this season and finished tied for third in the third leg of the tournament in Pune, where Tvesa Malik emerged as the winner. Riya opened the day with a birdie before bogeying the sixth. She then birdied the seventh to make the turn at 1-under. On the back nine, she parred the first seven holes and closed with a couple of birdies.

Leaderboard Overview And Other Key Performances

Tvesa also opened with a birdie but suffered back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth to go one-over. She hit back with three birdies on the back nine for a 68. Anvvi Dahhiya and Vidhatri Urs had three birdies against two bogeys each for rounds of 69. Amandeep had four birdies but also carded a double bogey and two bogeys. Karishma had three birdies and three bogeys. They were tied for fifth.

Neha Tripathi, Ananya Garg, Durga Nittur and amateur Ananyaa Sood were tied for seventh at 71 each. Among the well-known names further down the leaderboard were Vani Kapoor (72) in T-11, and amateur Zara Anand and Seher Atwal, who were tied for 16th with 73 each. Mannat Brar (76) was T-30. Three-time winner this season, Ridhima Dilawari had a disappointing start with a 77 that included three bogeys and two double bogeys.