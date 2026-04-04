Ritwik Das's Stoppage-Time Goal Rescues Jamshedpur FC Against Mohun Bagan

Jamshedpur FC's Ritwik Das scored a dramatic late goal to secure a 1-1 draw against Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League, impacting the Mariners' title aspirations.

Key Points Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan played to a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League (ISL) match.

Liston Colaco scored a stunning goal for Mohun Bagan in the first half.

Ritwik Das, a substitute, scored a late equaliser for Jamshedpur FC in stoppage time.

The draw significantly impacts Mohun Bagan's chances of winning the ISL title.

The match featured intense physical play and tactical substitutions from both sides.

Substitute Ritwik Das scored a dramatic stoppage-time goal as Jamshedpur FC fought back to hold Mohun Bagan to a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

Both sides remained on 14 points from seven games after the result and Mohun Bagan's chances of winning the curtailed edition diminished significantly.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle made two changes to his starting line-up, bringing in Lazar Cirkovic and Vincy Barretto in place of Rei Tachikawa and Manvir Singh.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Sergio Lobera made three alterations from their outing against Mumbai City FC. Tom Aldred, Robson, and Manvir Singh came into the starting XI, replacing Mehtab Singh, Dimitrios Petratos, and Jason Cummings.

The match began at a lively tempo with Jamshedpur FC applying early pressure. The visitors, however, broke the deadlock in the 15th minute against the run of play with a moment of absolute brilliance.

Subhasish Bose found Liston Colaco outside the penalty area, and the winger unleashed a dipping right-footed screamer that looped over the defence and hit the underside of the crossbar before finding the back of the net to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

The home side responded with intensity, utilising the pace of Vincy Barretto and Mohammed Sanan on the wings, but lacked the final product in the attacking third.

Bagan nearly doubled their advantage in the 35th minute when Colaco set up Robson, whose shot flashed across the face of the goal, narrowly evading a sliding Jamie Maclaren.

The physical battle intensified before the break, resulting in a yellow card for Alberto Rodriguez after a foul on Vincy Barretto. Jamshedpur FC continued to push for an equaliser in the second half but found it increasingly difficult to string passes together against a resolute defence.

The match saw a series of fierce challenges, including a head injury to Lazar Cirkovic that prompted Owen Coyle to introduce fresh legs.

As time ran out, both managers made crucial substitutions, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant bringing on Jason Cummings and Deepak Tangri to see out the game, while the home side threw caution to the wind and brought on Ritwik in the 86th minute.

The persistence finally paid off deep into stoppage time. In the 95th minute, Raphael Messi Bouli delivered a precise cross from the left flank into the box, where an unmarked Ritwik calmly headed the ball past a stranded Vishal Kaith to earn a point for Jamshedpur and almost dash Mariners' hopes of winning the title.