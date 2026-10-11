Ritvik, Ananya triumph in National Ranking TT finals

Delhi's Ritvik Gupta and Tamil Nadu's Ananya Muralidharan have emerged as the U-17 champions at the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships, showcasing their talent and determination on Sunday.

Key Points Ritvik Gupta of Delhi clinched the U-17 boys' title at the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships on Sunday.

Gupta overcame West Bengal's Aditya Das in a challenging five-game final, winning 3-2.

Tamil Nadu's Ananya Muralidharan secured the U-17 girls' title at the same championships on Sunday.

Muralidharan displayed composure to defeat Karnataka's Tanishka Kalbhairav in four games, with a 3-1 score.

The championships saw young paddlers from across India compete for national honours.

Ritvik Gupta of Delhi and Tamil Nadu's Ananya Muralidharan produced contrasting performances to clinch the U-17 boys' and girls' titles respectively at the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships in Panchkula on Sunday.

National U-17 Table Tennis Champions Crowned

Ritvik had to dig deep to overcome West Bengal's Aditya Das in a five-game final.

After clinching the first two games by narrow margins, Gupta saw Aditya fight back to level the contest at 2-2.

However, Gupta raised his game when it mattered most, dominating the decider to seal a 3-2 victory and claim the boys' crown.

Ananya, meanwhile, showed composure and resilience to get past Karnataka's Tanishka Kalbhairav in four games.

After taking the opening game, Ananya was pegged back as Tanishka levelled the match.

The Tamil Nadu paddler responded strongly in a closely fought third game before closing out the contest in the fourth to secure a 3-1 win.