Kabaddi Star Ritu Negi's Award Snub Sparks Outrage In Himachal

Arjuna Awardee Ritu Negi, a celebrated kabaddi star, finds herself at the centre of a major controversy after the Himachal Pradesh government controversially excluded her from its cash award list for Asian Games gold medallists, sparking widespread debate on athlete recognition and state identity.

IMAGE: Ritu Negi, who was part of India's gold medal winning kabaddi team at the Asian Games, with Indian Olympic Association chief P T Usha. Photograph: Ritu Negi/Instagram

Key Points Arjuna Awardee Ritu Negi, a key member of the Indian kabaddi team that recently won gold at the Asian Games, was dropped from Himachal Pradesh's cash award list.

The Himachal government's last-minute decision has caused deep disappointment for Negi and her family, who question the sudden change in recognition.

Negi, who is employed by Indian Railways and married in Panipat, Haryana, has consistently represented Himachal in domestic competitions, not Haryana.

The omission has sparked political uproar, with former BJP MLA Baldev Singh Tomar condemning the move as an insult to Himachal's pride and its daughter.

A controversy has erupted after the name of Ritu Negi -- an Arjuna Awardee, former captain of the Indian kabaddi team and a member of the squad that recently won gold at the Asian Games in Japan -- was dropped from the list of cash award recipients released by the Himachal Pradesh government.

Ritu hails from the Shillai region of Himachal's Sirmaur district and is married in Panipat, Haryana. The Himachal government removed her name at the last minute from the list of athletes eligible for a cash award of Rs one crore, leaving Ritu and her family disappointed.

On October 5, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced prize money of Rs one crore for three Himachal players in the Indian women's kabaddi team -- Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawna Thakur -- who won the gold medal in kabaddi at the Asian Games, as well as Indian women's cricket team player Renuka Thakur.

Kabaddi Star Ritu Negi's Disappointment

Ritu described the government's move as deeply insulting.

Expressing her disappointment, she told the media: "Until a week ago, I was a daughter of Himachal and the CM shared a congratulatory message on Facebook, while former CM Jairam Thakur and Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur had called to congratulate me."

"I simply cannot understand what changed so suddenly two days ago."

She questioned why such treatment was being meted out to an athlete who has represented the country in three consecutive Asian Games and won two gold medals and one silver.

She pointed out that although she is employed by Indian Railways, she has consistently represented Himachal -- and not Haryana -- in domestic competitions.

"Why Himachal Pradesh is behaving in such a way at this stage of my career?" she asked.

Ritu's father, Bhavan Singh Negi, questioned on Friday from Shillai whether a girl ceases to be a daughter of her home state simply because she is married in another state. He pointed out that Ritu had received a cash award from the Himachal government after winning gold at the 2023 Asian Games, despite being married in Haryana.

Political Outcry Over Award Exclusion

The omission of Ritu's name from the list has sparked an uproar among those associated with sports and politics, and the BJP has linked the issue to the pride of Himachal and the honour of the state's daughter.

Raising the matter, former BJP MLA from Shillai and BJP state spokesperson Baldev Singh Tomar said that the Himachal government had not only hurt the dignity of a daughter of Himachal but also tarnished the state's pride by omitting Ritu's name from the award list.

He said that two daughters from Shillai were part of the Indian kabaddi team at the Asian Games -- Pushpa Rana is the current captain of the Indian team, while Ritu, who captained the gold medal-winning team at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, was a key member of the squad this time as well.

He condemned the "highly inappropriate" decision to exclude Ritu's name simply because she is married in Haryana and said that a daughter does not lose her status as a "daughter of the state" simply by getting married in another state.

He advised the Himachal government to immediately reconsider the decision and recommended that the "daughter of Himachal" be accorded due respect.

Himachal Government's Response And Review

Sources in the state government said that the government was closely monitoring the Haryana government's stance on the matter.

However, since the Haryana government had not yet announced any cash award for Ritu, the Himachal government might make a decision later. The officials said that since Ritu is employed by Indian Railways, the issue of employment does not factor into the situation.

Himachal's Sports Minister, Yadvinder Goma, said that he was unaware of the reason behind the change in the list of Himachal athletes receiving cash awards and added that he would review the file and discuss the matter with the Chief Minister.