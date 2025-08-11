HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ritika shines, India ends Asian Boxing with 27 medals

Ritika shines, India ends Asian Boxing with 27 medals

Source: PTI
August 11, 2025
August 11, 2025 19:39 IST

Ritika

IMAGE: Ritika strikes Asian gold in women’s 80+kg boxing. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Ritika bagged gold in the women's 80+kg category as India finished a creditable overall fourth in the Under-22 category of the Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok on Monday.

The Indian U-22 contingent concluded their campaign with a total of 13 medals, while the U19 group returned home with a total of 14 medals, including three gold, seven silver and four bronze.

The effort helped the U-19 side to end up at overall second in the tournament.

However, the day's sole gold came through Ritika in the women's 80+kg final, where she kept her composure under pressure to beat Kazakhstan's Assel Toktassyn.

Facing a strong boxer, Ritika mixed caution with aggression to land some telling blows, bagging India's fourth gold in the event.

 

In the morning session, Yatri Patel settled for a silver after losing to Khumorabonu Mamajonova of Uzbekistan in women's 57kg, while Priya's spirited fight against Yu Tian of China in the 60kg final ended in a narrow 2:3 loss.

Later in the day, Neeraj went down against Shavkatjon Boltaev of Uzbekistan in the men's 75kg final.

Later, Ishan Kataria lost to Khalimjon Mamasoliev of Uzbekistan in the 90+kg gold medal clash, as both the Indian boxers secured silver.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
