Rising Stars of Indian Chess: Rishabh Kumar and Adhiraj Mitra Chart Their Own Paths to Glory

As India's remarkable chess revolution gathers momentum, teenagers Rishabh Kumar and Adhiraj Mitra are ensuring that the country's future on the 64 squares remains brighter than ever.

Indian chess players returned home with a rich haul of medals from the Commonwealth Youth Chess Championship in Sri Lanka recently. Among the medal winners were two rising stars whose achievements stood out for different reasons.



One is a young chess prodigy who has excelled not only on the 64 squares but also in academics, consistently emerging as a top performer in school.

The other created history by becoming the first player from Jharkhand to win a medal at the Commonwealth Youth Chess Championship, putting his state firmly on the international chess map.



Their journeys may have begun differently, but both youngsters exemplify the talent, discipline and determination that are driving India's growing dominance in world chess.



One discovered chess while watching his elder sister learn the game. The other inherited a rich chess legacy from his maternal family.

Today, both Rishabh Kumar of Indore and Adhiraj Mitra of Jamshedpur are among the brightest young talents in Indian chess, carrying the hopes of a nation that is rapidly becoming a global chess powerhouse.

An Accidental Beginning

IMAGE: Rishabh Kumar recently added a significant international achievement to his growing resume by winning the silver medal in the Under-14 Open Classical category at the Commonwealth Youth Chess Championship 2026 in Sri Lanka. Photograph: Venkatachari Jagannathan

For 13-year-old Rishabh Kumar, the story began in Delhi.



There was no grand plan to create a chess champion. His elder sister Riddhi Maheshwari had expressed an interest in learning the game. As she attended lessons and played practice games, a curious young Rishabh sat nearby, watching every move.

Key Points Rishabh Kumar and Adhiraj Mitra share common qualities -- discipline, ambition and a willingness to work relentlessly in pursuit of excellence.

Rishabh Kumar claimed the silver medal in the Under-14 Open Classical category at the Commonwealth Youth Chess Championship 2026 in Sri Lanka.

Adhiraj is the first chess player from Jharkhand to win a medal at the Commonwealth Youth Chess Championship Under-14 category.

"My daughter Riddhi wanted to learn chess. While she was playing, Rishabh used to sit beside her and watch. Soon he picked up the game himself," recalls his mother Ruchi Maheshwari, a home maker.



What started as casual observation soon revealed an extraordinary talent.



Riddhi herself was an accomplished player, finishing third in the Delhi State Under-9 Championship and representing her school in School Game Federation of India events. But it soon became evident that her younger brother possessed a natural affinity for the game.



At age five, Rishabh entered his first tournament. His parents subsequently enrolled him under Coach Karun Duggal, beginning a journey that would gather pace after the family shifted to Indore.

Building A Champion

The results have been impressive. Rishabh has captured multiple state titles across age groups and recently added a significant international achievement to his growing resume by winning the silver medal in the Under-14 Open Classical category at the Commonwealth Youth Chess Championship 2026 in Sri Lanka.



His rise has not merely been measured by trophies. Equally significant has been his steady increase in playing strength, reflected in substantial rating gains at major tournaments across the country.



Ironically, one of the biggest challenges in his development involved slowing him down.



"Initially he used to play very fast and had to be slowed down," says Ruchi.



The transformation, however, was smoother than expected.



"Slowing down was not difficult and did not pose any challenge. Now it is more of a positional and not a tactical game," says Rishabh.



His approach mirrors the players he admires. Former World Champion Garry Kasparov remains his favourite player though he also appreciates Magnus Carlsen's precision. Among Indian players, his admiration is reserved for Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi.



"He does not go for a draw. He is an aggressive player," says Rishabh.

The Road To Grandmaster

Currently rated 2,062, the teenager has set clear targets for himself.



His immediate objective is to cross the 2,300 rating mark and secure an International Master norm during the year.



"I am working hard and I am in good form," he says confidently.



That confidence is backed by discipline. During school days, Rishabh spends about four hours daily on chess. Holidays see that commitment rise to seven or eight hours.



"I read chess books, solve puzzles and check openings," he says.



His preparation includes training under Siddhant Gaikwad of Pune, participation in group classes conducted by Grandmaster Swayam Mishra and attendance at camps organised by Chola Chess in Chennai.



Yet his long-term ambition remains singular.



"I want to become a Grandmaster and achieve a rating of 2,700. Turning into a chess professional depends on the future situation. I will continue to focus on my academic career too," says Rishabh.

Family Sacrifices, Life Beyond Chess

Behind every successful young player stands a supportive family, and the Maheshwaris have embraced the demands of competitive chess.



"Chess is a costly sport because players have to travel abroad to increase their rating. There are not enough tournaments in India," says Ruchi.



Being strict vegetarians adds another layer of complexity to overseas travel.



"I usually carry food for both of us during tournaments abroad. Like any normal Indian child, Rishabh likes dal and roti and doesn't like junk food. Curiously, he loves bitter gourd (karela) and we have to stop him from overdoing it," she says with a smile.



Away from the chessboard, Rishabh enjoys table tennis, badminton, swimming and horse riding. He is equally accomplished in academics, earning distinctions in Olympiads, receiving recognition as a 'Maths Wizard' and winning the prestigious Beville Award as the best all-round student in junior school at Daly College, Indore.

A Family Legacy on the Chessboard

IMAGE: Adhiraj Mitra became the first chess player from Jharkhand to win a medal at the Commonwealth Youth Chess Championship Under-14 category. Photograph: Venkatachari Jagannathan

If Rishabh stumbled into chess almost by accident, Adhiraj Mitra's path was shaped by family tradition.



The 12 year old from Jamshedpur recently created history by becoming the first chess player from Jharkhand to win a medal at the Commonwealth Youth Chess Championship Under-14 category.



His performance at the Commonwealth Youth Chess Championship 2026 in Sri Lanka was exceptional. He returned with three medals -- gold in Blitz, silver in Rapid and bronze in Classical Chess.



The medal haul arrived just days before his June 6th birthday, making it an early birthday gift for the Class 9 student of Loyola School, Jamshedpur.



In the 2025 edition of the game in Malaysia he won the Gold in his age category.



Unlike Rishabh, whose family discovered chess through his sister, Adhiraj grew up surrounded by the game.



His mother Runa Mitra belongs to a family deeply connected with chess. Her brothers Dushyant Das and Abhishek Das are FIDE-rated players and coaches, while her sister Alka Das finished third in the National B Women's Championship in 2004. Their father Ambika Das was a close friend of the late International Master V Koshy.



Runa pursued a different passion and graduated in Indian classical music.



Yet it was her father who introduced Adhiraj to chess during a visit to his grandparents' home.



"When Adhiraj was about six years old, my father taught him about chess pieces and their arrangement. That was where he started playing the game," recalls Runa.

Guided By Masters

The impact was immediate.



Soon after learning the game, Adhiraj entered a local tournament and won it. Recognising his potential, the family placed him under Coach Ashok Varma in Jamshedpur. His uncles also played a crucial role in his early development.



As his strength increased, so did the quality of coaching available to him.



Over the years, Adhiraj has trained under Grandmasters Pravin Thipsay, Ankit Rajpara and Thejkumar, Woman Grandmaster Priyanka Nutakki and his uncles. Like Rishabh, he too attends training camps conducted by Chola Chess in Chennai.



Each coach contributes to a different aspect of his game.



"Priyanka focuses on openings, Ankit on positional play and Thipsay sir teaches model games and deep positional understanding," says Adhiraj.

A Landmark Victory

One of the most memorable moments of his career came earlier this year at the 4th Gujarat International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament.



Playing with black pieces, he defeated Vietnamese Grandmaster Nguyen Duc Hoa -- his first victory against a Grandmaster.



"It was a roller-coaster game," he recalls.



Currently rated 2,172, Adhiraj balances chess with academics while finding time for movies and his love of food, particularly non-vegetarian dishes.

Two Journeys, One Dream

Although their stories are different, Rishabh Kumar and Adhiraj Mitra share common qualities -- discipline, ambition and a willingness to work relentlessly in pursuit of excellence. Also, both are good at studies.

One learned chess by watching his sister. The other inherited a family tradition. One dreams of becoming a Grandmaster while balancing academics; the other is already making history for his state.



Together, they represent the new face of Indian chess -- talented, determined and fearless.



As India's remarkable chess revolution gathers momentum, youngsters like Rishabh and Adhiraj are ensuring that the country's future on the 64 squares remains brighter than ever.