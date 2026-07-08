Kostyuk, Noskova break new ground, enter Wimbledon semifinals

Marta Kostyuk and Linda Noskova advanced to their maiden Wimbledon semi-finals with straight-set wins over Jasmine Paolini and Elise Mertens respectively, setting up a last-four clash between two rising stars.

IMAGE: Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk celebrates her win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon quarterfinals at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Wednesday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points Marta Kostyuk reached her first Wimbledon semifinal after a commanding straight-set win over last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

Linda Noskova defeated Elise Mertens to become the second Czech player to reach this year's Wimbledon semifinals.

Kostyuk and Noskova will meet in the semifinal as both chase their maiden Grand Slam final appearance.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and Czech teenager Linda Noskova powered into their first Wimbledon semifinals on Wednesday, with both players producing dominant straight-set victories in sweltering conditions at the All England Club.

Kostyuk stunned 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 on Centre Court, while Noskova overcame Belgium's Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5 to set up a last-four clash between two rising stars.

Kostyuk Storms Past Paolini on Centre Court

The 12th seed was a woman in a hurry from the start as she took the opening set in 36 minutes, breaking Paolini to go 3-2 up and then again at 5-3 as temperatures soared over 30 degrees Celsius.

The 24-year-old, appearing in the Wimbledon singles quarter-finals and on Centre Court for the first time, had lost her last two meetings with her 13th seeded opponent but used her powerful forehand to telling effect in an impressive victory.

She broke Paolini again to take a 3-1 lead in the second set, with the Italian not getting a sniff of a break point, and then held serve.

With Queen Camilla watching from the Royal Box, the crowd cheered for the Italian underdog but Kostyuk closed out remorselessly on 69 minutes with a second match point on her opponent's serve.

'A Dream Come True'

IMAGE: Marta Kostyuk in action against Jasmine Paolini. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Kostyuk, who will now play Noskova in the last four on the same court on Thursday, said it was all a dream come true.

"Winning here was not even in the plans today, I just wanted to go out, enjoy and put on a good show," she told the crowd after shaking Paolini's hand and then doing a pirouette on court to celebrate the win.

The semifinal will be the second of her career in a Grand Slam tournament after this year's French Open, where she lost to eventual winner Mirra Andreeva of Russia.

Kostyuk took a sneak peek of Centre Court on Tuesday, her coach making her do so to help her adjust.

"I was on this court as a spectator once nine years ago watching Roger (Federer) and it was super special," she said. "To be back here as a player ... I sat beside it and took a moment, soaking it all in."

Paolini made 26 unforced errors to Kostyuk's 19 but where the Ukrainian won 90 percent of her first serve points, the Italian's figure was only 60 percent.

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Noskova Breaks New Ground with Mertens Win

IMAGE: Linda Noskova in action during her quarterfinal match against Elise Mertens. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Noskova became the second Czech woman into this year's Wimbledon semifinals.

The ninth seed, who has been rising stealthily up the rankings this year, pummelled the experienced Mertens, 30, with powerful returns, pinpoint groundstrokes and the occasional surprising drop shot in baking lunchtime heat on Court One.

Mertens, six times a Grand Slam doubles champion and seeded 25th in the singles here, had to work hard for her service games, saving nine break points.

The 21-year-old Noskova broke her stubborn resistance in the eighth game of the first set and 11th of the second and served out the win with a big serve that the Belgian could only send wide, to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Noskova, who joins compatriot Karolina Muchova in Thursday's semifinals, will face Kostyuk for a place in Saturday's final.