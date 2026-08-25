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Abdominal Injury Forces Joao Fonseca Out Of US Open

August 25, 2026 10:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Rising tennis star Joao Fonseca has unfortunately withdrawn from the prestigious US Open due to an abdominal injury, marking another significant absence from the men's singles draw.

Joao Fonseca

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points

  • Brazilian tennis talent Joao Fonseca withdraws from the US Open due to an abdominal injury.
  • Fonseca, 20, was a highly anticipated player after his French Open quarter-final success.
  • His withdrawal adds to a growing list of high-profile absences, including Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune.

Brazil's Joao Fonseca has pulled out of the US Open due to an abdominal injury, the 20-year-old said on Instagram on Monday, marking the latest high-profile absence in the men's singles field.

The 26th-ranked player was among the hot tickets in Flushing Meadows after his sensational run to the French Open quarter-finals this year, where he beat Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud.

 

Fonseca Prioritises Recovery

"After undergoing tests and starting treatment for my abdomen, it became clear to me and my team that I need more time to fully recover so I can compete at a high level," said Fonseca.

"It was not an easy decision to make, as it is a very special tournament for me. We'll keep working hard so I can come back as soon as possible."

World number one Jannik Sinner and Briton Jack Draper withdrew from the tournament last week due to injury. Former world ​number four Holger Rune will also miss the event.

The men's singles main draw begins on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
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