Unseeded Nandi Creates Upset In Junior Badminton Semifinals

Discover how unseeded Rishika Nandi created a major upset by defeating third seed Disha Santosh to secure her spot in the girls' singles semifinals at the prestigious India Junior International Grand Prix badminton tournament.

Key Points Unseeded Rishika Nandi defeated third seed Disha Santosh to reach the girls' singles semifinals.

The victory occurred at the India Junior International Grand Prix badminton tournament.

Pattanun Thiannaparpornchok, Gatha Suryawanshi, and Ishita Negi also qualified for the girls' semifinals.

Top seeds Dev Ruparelia, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Pranav Manjunath, and Nishchal Chand advanced in the boys' singles.

Unseeded Rishika Nandi upset the third seeded Disha Santosh 21-16, 21-18 to storm into the girls' singles semifinals of the India Junior International Grand Prix badminton tournament here on Friday.

Thailand's Pattanun Thiannaparpornchok, Gatha Suryawanshi, and second seeded Ishita Negi were the other girls to make it to the last four stage.

In the boys' singles, top seeded Dev Ruparelia, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, seventh seed Pranav Manjunath and 16th seeded Nishchal Chand made it to the semifinals with contrasting wins.