Rishabh Das In Asian Games 100m Backstroke Final

Indian swimmer Rishabh Das made a significant mark at the Asian Games, qualifying for the men's 100 metres backstroke final.

IMAGE: Rishabh Das finished fifth overall in the heats with a time of 54.85 seconds. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Rishabh Das qualified for the men's 100 metres backstroke final at the Asian Games.

He finished fifth overall in the heats with a time of 54.85 seconds.

Das will compete in the final on Monday.

Utkarsh Patil missed qualification, finishing 12th in the same event.

Indian swimmers Benediction Beniston and Akash Mani had disappointing results in the 100m freestyle heats.

India's Rishabh Das produced an impressive show and qualifying for the final after finishing fifth overall in the men's 100m backstroke heats at the Asian Games, in Tokyo, on Sunday.

Rishabh clocked 54.85 seconds, finishing 0.63 seconds behind second-placed Japanese swimmer Hidekazu Takehara, and 2.22 seconds behind the heat leader, China's Asian record holder Xu Jiayu (52.63s).

Other Indian Swimmers' Performance

The other Indian in the fray, Utkarsh Patil, finished 12th with a time of 56.19 seconds and missed out on the top-tier qualification.

Rishabh will now feature in the final on Monday.

Meanwhile, India witnessed disappointing results in the men's 100m freestyle heats where Benediction Beniston finished 12th with a time of 50.25 seconds, while Akash Mani finished a lowly 23rd, clocking 50.85 seconds.