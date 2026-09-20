India's Rishabh Das Secures Sixth Place In Asian Games Backstroke

Discover how Indian swimmer Rishabh Das performed in the men's 100m backstroke final at the Asian Games, securing a sixth-place finish amidst strong international competition.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points Rishabh Das finished sixth in the men's 100m backstroke final at the Asian Games.

Das clocked a time of 54.77 seconds in the final, finishing behind China's Xu Jiayu who won gold.

Japan's Hidekazu Takehara and South Korea's Lee Juho secured silver and bronze respectively.

Other Indian swimmers, Utkarsh Patil, Benediction Beniston, and Akash Mani, did not achieve top-tier qualifications in their events.

India's Rishabh Das clocked 54.77 seconds to finish sixth in the men's 100m backstroke final at the Asian Games here on Sunday. Das, who clocked 26.56 seconds at the 50m mark, finished 2.79 seconds behind China's Xu Jiayu, who won the gold medal with a time of 51.98 seconds. Japan's Hidekazu Takehara took silver in 53.93 seconds, while South Korea's Lee Juho claimed the bronze medal after finishing in 53.94 seconds.

Other Indian Swimmers' Performances

The Indian swimmer had produced a timing of 54.85 seconds to qualify for the final after finishing fifth overall. Das finished 0.63 seconds behind second-placed Japanese swimmer Hidekazu Takehara and 2.22 seconds behind the heat leader and Asian record holder Xu Jiayu (52.63s) of China.

The other Indian in the fray, Utkarsh Patil, finished 12th with a time of 56.19 seconds and missed out on the top-tier qualification. Meanwhile, India witnessed disappointing results in the men's 100m freestyle heats where Benediction Beniston finished 12th with a time of 50.25 seconds, while Akash Mani finished a lowly 23rd, clocking 50.85 seconds.