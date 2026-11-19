Top seeds Rishaan Chattopadhyay and Tanishka Kalbhairav showcased their dominance by clinching the Under-15 Boys' and Girls' singles titles respectively at the third National Ranking Table Tennis Championships in Phagwara.

Key Points Rishaan Chattopadhyay (West Bengal) and Tanishka Kalbhairav (Karnataka) won the Under-15 Boys' and Girls' singles titles on Thursday.

Top seed Rishaan Chattopadhyay overcame a two-game deficit to defeat Himon Mondal 3-2 in a thrilling boys' final.

Top seed Tanishka Kalbhairav secured her girls' title by dominating Myraa Sangelkar in straight games (3-0).

The championships featured several intense matches, including notable comeback victories in earlier rounds.

Rishaan Chattopadhyay of West Bengal and Tanishka Kalbhairav of Karnataka justified their top-seeded status to claim the Under-15 Boys' and Girls' singles titles respectively at the third National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here on Thursday.

While Rishaan battled back from two games down to edge second seed and fellow Bengal player Himon Mondal 3-2 in a thrilling final, Tanishka dominated her title clash against third seed Myraa Sangelkar of Maharashtra, winning in straight games.

Rishaan's Thrilling Comeback Victory

Rishaan, who appeared to be on the verge of defeat after dropping the first two games 6-11 and 9-11, mounted a spirited comeback, taking the next two 11-6 and 11-4 to force a decider.

The fifth game went down to the wire, with Rishaan holding his nerve to prevail 12-10 after Himon conceded two crucial points on consecutive shots that went out.

Tanishka's Dominant Performance

Tanishka, meanwhile, kept Myraa under pressure from the outset, taking the opening game 11-5 before maintaining her control to win the next two 11-7, 11-8 and seal the title 3-0.

Earlier, the U-15 boys' and girls' singles events featured several absorbing contests, offering comeback victories and closely fought quarterfinals and semifinals.

In the boys' section, Himon delivered one of the day's best performances, recovering from two games down to defeat Lakshya Kiumar of UP 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

He then overcame Ahan Gosar of Maharashtra 3-1 in the semifinals, with the opening and third games going to 12-10 and 14-12, respectively.

Results:

Boys U-15 Singles: Final: Rishaan Chattopadhyay (WB) beat Himon Mondal (WB) 6-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 12-10.

Girls' U-15 Singles: Final: Tanishka Kalbhairav (Kar) beat Myraa Sangelkar (Mah) 11-5, 11-7, 11-8.