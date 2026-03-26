Rinku Singh Hails Uttar Pradesh Government for Sports Officer Role

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh gratefully acknowledges his appointment as Regional Sports Officer by the Uttar Pradesh government, highlighting the state's commitment to promoting sports and supporting athletes.

Key Points Rinku Singh appointed as Regional Sports Officer by Uttar Pradesh government under sports quota.

Singh expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the appointment and financial assistance.

He could not attend the appointment ceremony due to IPL commitments but will visit Lucknow soon.

Rinku Singh will balance administrative duties with his ongoing cricket career.

Rinku Singh recently played in the T20 World Cup and is engaged to MP Priya Saroj.

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for appointing him as a Regional Sports Officer under the sports quota.

In a video message shared on social media, the left-handed batsman thanked the state government for the appointment and also expressed appreciation for the financial assistance of Rs 3 crore provided to him.

"I thank the Uttar Pradesh government and Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for appointing me to the post of Regional Sports Officer," Singh said.

He said he could not attend the appointment letter distribution ceremony on Tuesday as he was engaged with his Indian Premier League (IPL) team's camp, but added that he would soon visit Lucknow to receive the appointment letter and seek the chief minister's blessings.

Balancing Cricket and Administration

Director of Sports R P Singh told PTI that Rinku could not attend the ceremony due to prior commitments related to his IPL franchise, but had conveyed his gratitude for the appointment.

He added that the cricketer would join duty at the sports directorate office in Lucknow once he gets time from his schedule.

The sports director further said that Rinku would be assigned responsibilities in accordance with his suitability, enabling him to continue contributing to Indian cricket while also discharging administrative duties.

Recent Events in Rinku Singh's Life

Rinku Singh was recently part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad.

During the tournament, he suffered a personal loss with the demise of his father, for whose funeral he joined the family in Aligarh but shortly after rejoined the team for the world cup.

He is also engaged to Priya Saroj, a Member of Parliament from Machhlishahr representing the Samajwadi Party.

During Tuesday's event, Adityanath also noted that Rinku had to attend the programme but for some reason he could not make it to Lucknow.