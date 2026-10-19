India Dominates Para Javelin With Gold And Silver

Indian para-athlete Rinku clinched a gold medal in the men's javelin F46 event at the Asian Para Games on Monday, leading a dominant one-two finish for the nation with Ajeet Singh securing silver.

IMAGE: Ajeet Singh Yadav and Rinku Hooda clinched gold and silver medals respectively in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event, to secure a memorable one-two finish for the country in the ongoing Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy India AllSports/X

Key Points India's Rinku won the gold medal in the men's javelin F46 event at the Asian Para Games on Monday.

Compatriot Ajeet Singh secured the silver medal, ensuring a one-two finish for India.

Rinku's winning throw was 65.11m, just nine centimeters ahead of Ajeet's 65.02m.

The F46 classification is for athletes with specific limb impairments.

India's Rinku clinched a gold medal leading India's one-two finish, as compatriot Ajeet Singh bagged a silver in the men's javelin F46 event at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Monday.

Rinku produced a throw of 65.11m to take the gold, edging Ajeet by just nine centimeters. Ajeet managed 65.02m to secure the silver.

Indonesia's R Saktyono, the only other competitor in the three-man field, took the bronze with a throw of 55.30m.

The F46 classification is for athletes with a single above or below elbow amputation, or an equivalent impairment.