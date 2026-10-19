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India Dominates Para Javelin With Gold And Silver

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho Updated: October 19, 2026 17:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian para-athlete Rinku clinched a gold medal in the men's javelin F46 event at the Asian Para Games on Monday, leading a dominant one-two finish for the nation with Ajeet Singh securing silver.

Ajeet Singh Yadav and Rinku Hooda clinched gold and silver medals respectively in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event, to secure a memorable one-two finish for the country in the ongoing Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

IMAGE: Ajeet Singh Yadav and Rinku Hooda clinched gold and silver medals respectively in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event, to secure a memorable one-two finish for the country in the ongoing Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy India AllSports/X

Key Points

  • India's Rinku won the gold medal in the men's javelin F46 event at the Asian Para Games on Monday.
  • Compatriot Ajeet Singh secured the silver medal, ensuring a one-two finish for India.
  • Rinku's winning throw was 65.11m, just nine centimeters ahead of Ajeet's 65.02m.
  • The F46 classification is for athletes with specific limb impairments.

India's Rinku clinched a gold medal leading India's one-two finish, as compatriot Ajeet Singh bagged a silver in the men's javelin F46 event at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Monday.

Rinku produced a throw of 65.11m to take the gold, edging Ajeet by just nine centimeters. Ajeet managed 65.02m to secure the silver.

 

Indonesia's R Saktyono, the only other competitor in the three-man field, took the bronze with a throw of 55.30m.

The F46 classification is for athletes with a single above or below elbow amputation, or an equivalent impairment.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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