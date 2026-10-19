How Rinku Hooda Overcame Personal Tragedy To Win Asian Para Games Gold

Indian para-athlete Rinku Hooda clinched a gold medal in the men's javelin throw F46 at the Asian Para Games, dedicating his emotional victory to his late mother and overcoming significant personal challenges.

FILE IMAGE: Ajeet Singh Yadav and Rinku Hooda clinched gold and silver medals respectively in the Mens Javelin Throw F46 event, to secure a memorable one-two finish for the country in the ongoing Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy India AllSports/X

Key Points Rinku Hooda secured a gold medal in the men's javelin throw F46 event at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Monday.

He dedicated his gold medal to his mother, who passed away on August 8, overcoming personal grief and a recent shoulder injury.

Hooda achieved a winning throw of 65.11m, narrowly beating compatriot Ajeet Singh.

Having previously won medals at World Para Athletics Championships and past Asian Para Games, his next major target is a Paralympics medal.

Rinku lost his left arm in a farming accident at age three and was introduced to javelin by fellow para-athlete Amit Kumar Saroha.

Since the last two months, Rinku Hooda was "disturbed" as his mother passed away in August. But the personal tragedy did not affect his determination to win a gold medal in the ongoing Asian Para Games.

He did precisely that in Nagoya on Monday, winning the men's javelin throw F46 gold. He dedicated the medal to his mother.

Overcoming Personal Loss And Injury

"I was a little disturbed in the last two months. My mother passed away August 8. I am still disturbed. It's okay from outside but it's not the same inside," Rinku told PTI from Nagoya.

"I wanted to win this gold medal for my mother. So, I would like to dedicate this gold to my mother."

The 27-year-old from Dhamar, Haryana, could not get time to spend with his family after the death of his mother as he had to rush for training after the 13-day mourning period.

"It (his mother's passing away) happened on August 8. And on August 19, as soon as the 13th day (mourning period) was over, I started training. But I started lightly," said Rinku who trains at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Rohtak.

But a shoulder injury forced him to take rest for nearly three weeks.

"I had an injury on my shoulder, a Grade 1 tear. Then I rested for around 20 days. I have fully recovered from the injury. Earlier, I used to do taping and stuff. I still do taping, but I didn't feel any pain," he said.

Asian Para Games Gold Medal Performance

Rinku produced a throw of 65.11m to take the gold, edging compatriot Ajeet Singh. Ajeet managed 65.02m to secure the silver.

Indonesia's R Saktyono, the only other competitor in the three-man field, took the bronze with a throw of 55.30m.

The F46 classification is for athletes with a single above or below elbow amputation, or an equivalent impairment.

Journey To Paralympic Dreams

Rinku's life changed when he was three years old, as he lost his left-arm in a farming accident. He had to undergo an amputation after his arm got stuck in a paddy sowing machine.

Rinku won a bronze in the 2018 Asian Para Games and a silver in the 2022 edition in China. He also won a silver and a gold in the 2023 and 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

Now, only a Paralympics medal is missing from his cabinet.

"I have not won a medal in the Paralympics. So, that is my target now. I will focus more on that. The qualification for the 2028 Paralympics will start five to six months before the Games."

Asked about his future plans, he said, "Paralympics is two years away. I will focus more on the upcoming competitions, though the ultimate target is to win a medal in Paralympics.

"There is the World Para Athletics Championships next year in Uzbekistan. I will focus more on that. The season is over now. Next season will start in February. I will try to compete in the Dubai Grand Prix and then the Indian Grand Prix in March-April."

Inspiration And Early Career

Even after losing his left-arm in the farm accident, Rinku did not give up on his passion for sports. He helped his father with the farm work and also took part in school-level state running competitions.

He was introduced to javelin by Amit Kumar Saroha, another Indian para-athlete who is a mentor and coach to many young talents.

Rinku made his mark at the international level by winning a gold at the Youth Asian Games in 2015. He followed it up with a silver at the World U20 Para Athletics Championships in Switzerland in 2016.

He finished fifth at the Rio Paralympics in 2016, when he was only 18.

Rinku finished fifth in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.