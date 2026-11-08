Coaching Clash Mars India's World Championship Rifle Campaign

A significant coaching rift involving foreign rifle coach Thomas Farnik and national coach Deepali Deshpande has surfaced following India's disappointing performance in air rifle events at the ongoing ISSF World Championship in Doha, raising concerns about team dynamics.

Key Points A growing rift between foreign rifle coach Thomas Farnik and national coach Deepali Deshpande has emerged after India's disappointing air rifle campaign at the ongoing ISSF World Championship in Doha.

Farnik reportedly feels sidelined by national coaches, including Deshpande, and believes his inputs are not being considered in planning for shooters.

Differences escalated into a heated exchange between Farnik and Deshpande during a team debriefing session, with both blaming each other for the poor performance.

India's rifle shooters struggled at the competition, with most failing to qualify for individual finals on the opening day and the mixed team being disqualified.

A growing rift between foreign rifle coach Thomas Farnik and national coach Deepali Deshpande has come to the fore following India's disappointing campaign in the air rifle events at the ongoing ISSF World Championship in Doha, with the Austrian feeling that he is being sidelined by the domestic coaching staff.

Coaching Friction Emerges

According to a source familiar with the developments, Farnik feels that the national coaches are dominating the proceedings and not listening to his inputs, creating friction within the coaching setup.

"Foreign coach Thomas Farnik is unhappy with the way the team's performance is going on in rifle events and the fact that he is being sidelined in every aspect by national coaches like Deepali Deshpande and others. He also confided in a rifle shooter that he was not getting a say in chalking out the programme of shooters," the source informed PTI.

Heated Exchange And Poor Performance

The differences reportedly escalated into a heated exchange between Farnik and Deshpande during a team debriefing session, with both coaches blaming each other for the team's disappointing performance.

The altercation is learnt to have taken place in front of the entire contingent.

The incident comes even as the country's rifle shooters struggled to deliver at the prestigious competition offering quota places for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

On the opening day of the tournament, five of India's six participants in the men's and women's 10m air rifle competitions failed to qualify for the individual finals. Elavenil Valarivan was the lone Indian to make the women's final, finishing sixth.

India's mixed team campaign also ended on a disappointing note, with Shambhavi Kshirsagar being disqualified after failing an equipment check following qualification.