India's Niraj Kumar Clinches 2028 Olympics Quota In Shooting

Indian shooter Niraj Kumar has clinched a bronze medal and a coveted 2028 Los Angeles Olympics quota in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions event at the ongoing ISSF World Championships.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Niraj Kumar secured a 2028 Los Angeles Olympics quota place by winning bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions event at the ISSF World Championships on Wednesday.

This is India's second Olympic quota at the championships, following Jaypal Malviya's silver in the men's 10m air pistol event a few days ago.

Niraj Kumar finished with 346.5 points, narrowly missing silver due to a 9.4 shot in the closing stages.

Individual Neutral Athlete Dmitrii Pimenov won gold, and Slovakia's Patrik Jany took silver, both also securing Olympic quotas.

Another Indian finalist, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, placed fifth.

India's Niraj Kumar secured a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after clinching bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions event at the ISSF World Championships here on Wednesday.

India's Olympic Quota Success

It was India's second Olympic quota at the championships, following Jaypal Malviya's silver in the men's 10m air pistol event a few days ago.

Niraj finished with 346.5 points. He was in contention for silver but a 9.4 in the closing stages pushed him down to third place.

Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) Dmitrii Pimenov claimed the gold with a world junior record score of 362.8, while Slovakia's Patrik Jany took silver. Both also secured their Olympic quota places.

The other Indian in the final, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, finished fifth with 323.7 points.