Ridhima Dilawari has solidified her position at the top of the leaderboard, securing a two-shot lead after a strong second-round performance at the Women's Pro Golf Tour's 15th leg in Noida.

Photograph: Ridhima Dilawari/Instagram

Key Points Ridhima Dilawari secured a two-shot lead after the second round of the Women's Pro Golf Tour's 15th leg on Wednesday.

Dilawari carded a 3-under 68, bringing her total to five-under 137, as she seeks her fifth victory of the 2026 season.

Tvesa Malik moved into second place with a bogey-free 68, positioning herself as Ridhima's closest challenger.

Riya Jadon, who was tied with Dilawari late in the round, dropped to third after bogeys on her last two holes.

Amateur Aida Thimmaiah is in fourth place, showcasing a strong performance against professional golfers.

Ridhima Dilawari strengthened her position at the top of the leaderboard with a composed second-round performance, finishing with a birdie to open up a two-shot lead at the Women's Pro Golf Tour's 15th leg here Wednesday.

Ridhima, who is seeking her fifth victory of the 2026 season, carded a second round of 3-under 68 after a first round of 69 to move to five-under 137 at the Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course.

Dilawari Extends Lead Over Rivals

Her finish proved important as Riya Jadon (70-70) had been level with her with two holes remaining. Tvesa Malik (71-68) is second.

The contest took a decisive turn over the closing stretch as the two players were tied as they approached the final two holes. Ridhima produced a birdie finish while Riya dropped two shots with bogeys on her last two holes. The difference was enough to give Ridhima a three-shot cushion going into the final round.

Riya returned a second-round 70 and slipped to third place at four-under 140, while Tvesa moved into second place with a solid three-under 68. Tvesa's round was marked by three birdies and, importantly, no bogeys, taking her total to three-under 139.

The experienced Tvesa will now be Ridhima's closest challenger, with the final round setting up an interesting contest between two players who have been among the prominent names on the domestic circuit.

Amateur Aida Thimmaiah Impresses

Amateur Aida Thimmaiah also had an opportunity to move higher up the leaderboard after a promising round. She was two-under through 16 holes and looked set for a strong finish, but a bogey on the 17th checked her progress. She eventually signed for a one-under 70, taking her total to one-under 141 and fourth place.

Aida's performance remains one of the encouraging stories of the tournament, as she continues to hold her own against the professionals. She is four shots behind Ridhima but will look to make the most of her position in the final round.

Sneha Singh occupies fifth place at one-over 143 after rounds of 72 and 71. Amandeep Drall, Jahanvi Bakshi, Mannat Brar and Saanvi Somu are tied for sixth at even-par 144. Sneha Sharan and Lavanya Jadon are tied for tenth at 4-over 146.

Amandeep made one of the biggest moves of the day, producing a two-under 69 after opening with a 75. Her second-round effort included a strong back nine, where she returned a four-under 31.

Jahanvi Bakshi also carded a 70, while Mannat Brar shot 71 and Saanvi Somu returned 72 to remain level with the group.

The scoring has been tough as only four players are under par after 36 holes.

The cut fell at 10-over 152, with 26 players progressing to the final round.

Vani Kapoor, one of the experienced players in the field, withdrew from the tournament on medical grounds.

Janneya Dasanniee and Prarthana Khanna were next, tied for 12th at five-over 147.