Dilawari's Dominance: How She Secured Her Fourth Hero WPGT Title

Indian golfer Ridhima Dilawari clinched her fourth Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour title at Prestige Golfshire, Bengaluru, solidifying her position at the top of the Order of Merit.

Key Points Ridhima Dilawari won her fourth Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour title in Bengaluru.

She finished with a total of 10-under 206, one shot ahead of Mannat Brar.

Dilawari's consistent performance included three straight under-par rounds.

This victory further extends her lead at the top of the Hero Order of Merit.

Mannat Brar delivered the best card of the week with a 66, securing second place.

Ridhima Dilawari managed to hold off a surging Mannat Brar on the back nine to win her fourth title on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Prestige Golfshire here. The seasoned Ridhima shot 4-under 68 for her third straight under par round following 67-71 on the first two days of the 12th Leg of the 2026 season. Ridhima's total of 10-under 206 saw her finish one shot ahead of Mannat Brar (66), who brought home the best card of the week and totalled 9-under 207. Mannat's 66 had seven birdies against one bogey.

Dilawari's Dominant Season Performance

Ridhima's earlier wins this season came at Leg 2 at Kalhaar Blues & Greens, Leg 4 at Poona Golf Club and Leg 6 at Jaypee Wishtown, NOIDA. Apart from her wins, Ridhima has also been runner-up twice this season. She has extended her lead at the top of the Hero Order of Merit.

The Battle For The Top Spots

While Ridhima battled to hold on to her lead and stay ahead of Mannat, Vidhatri Urs and Heena Kang were engaged in their own tussle for the third place and finally tied for it. Vidhatri carded 71 and Heena shot 72 to be tied at 3-under at a distant total of 3-under.

How The Final Round Unfolded

Ridhima had a mixed run from the third to the sixth. After a birdie on the third she gave away a double bogey on the fourth to open the door slightly for Mannat. Ridhima made up with back-to-back birdies on the fifth and the sixth for a front nine of 1-under 35. Mannat had one bogey on the second and three birdies on the fourth, sixth and the ninth for a 2-under 34. When the duo came off the front nine, Mannat had reduced the gap from three shots to two.

On the back nine, both played steady. Mannat had four birdies, including three in a row from the 12th to the 14th. Ridhima had gains on the 12th and the 14th, but since she was playing in the final group, she could keep an eye on the scores. When Mannat birdied the 16th, they were both tied at 9-under. Mannat parred the last two holes to set the clubhouse target and waited for Ridhima, who needed a birdie on the 18th to avoid a play-off. She did just that and won at 10-under.

Other Notable Performances

Vidhatri had three birdies against two bogeys for a 71, while Heena had three birdies against a double bogey and a bogey for a 72. Neha Tripathi, who was tied third after 36 holes, gave away too many shots in her 75 and slipped to sole fifth. Only four players -- Ridhima, Mannat, Vidhatri and Heena -- were under par for the week and Neha was even par. Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor and Prakruthi Sastry shot 70 each to be tied sixth, while young and promising Kashika Misra and Jahnavi Prakhya were tied for ninth at 3-over 219.