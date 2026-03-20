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Home  » Sports » Ridhima Dilawari Wins Sixth Leg of Women's Pro Golf Tour After Comeback

Ridhima Dilawari Wins Sixth Leg of Women's Pro Golf Tour After Comeback

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 17:28 IST

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Ridhima Dilawari staged a stunning comeback to win the sixth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, overcoming an early deficit to secure her third victory in the last five events and extend her lead in the Hero Order of Merit.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Ridhima Dilawari wins the sixth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour after a remarkable comeback from a poor start.
  • Jasmine Shekar finishes second after leading initially, marking her second consecutive runner-up finish.
  • Dilawari's victory is her third in the last five events, solidifying her lead in the Hero Order of Merit.
  • Saanvi Somu and Amandeep Drall tied for third place, showcasing strong performances in the tournament.
  • Tvesa Malik recorded the day's best score, highlighting the competitive nature of the Women's Pro Golf Tour.

Ridhima Dilawari rallied from a bogey-bogey start to fire her third straight round of 71 and win the sixth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour here Friday.

Playing at the par-71 layout, Ridhima, starting the final round three shots behind Jasmine Shekar, was five behind after just two holes.

 

Ridhima then staged a superb recovery with two birdies and no bogeys for the rest of the 16 holes, while Jasmine carded a 4-over 75 that ended with a bogey.

Jasmine and Ridhima were tied at even par when they came to the 18th tee. Ridhima parred but Jasmine bogeyed giving Ridhima her third win in the last five events.

Ridhima won the second and the fourth legs and has now added the sixth leg as she continues to lead the Hero Order of Merit. For Jasmine, who won the first leg this season, this was her second straight second place finish.

Of the six legs that have been held so far, Ridhima has won three, while Jasmine and Tvesa Malik won once each and amateur Lavanya Gupta took the fifth leg.

Key Moments in Jasmine Shekar's Round

While Ridhima had a smooth ride after a rough start, Jasmine had a roller coaster of a round. She began bogey-birdie and then bogeyed the fifth and double bogeyed the sixth.

A birdie on the ninth meant she turned in 2-over 38. On the back nine, she bogeyed the 13th and needed to par the 18th to force a play-off. She dropped a shot and dropped to second place at 1-over 214.

Other Notable Performances

Saanvi Somu had the day's second-best card of 1-under 70 and rose to tied third place at 2-over 215 and was tied with Amandeep Drall (71).

Neha Tripathi (73) was sole fifth, while Tvesa Malik (69) brought home the day's best score and was Tied-sixth alongside amateurs Guntas Kaur Sandhu (71) and Alysha Dutt (73), who shared the amateur prize.

Yet another amateur Mahreen Bhatia (73) was ninth, as amateur Anuradha Chaudhuri (75) and Anvitha Narender (75) rounded off the top-10.

A total of 53 players started the week and 34 made the cut in the event that carried a purse of Rs.17 lakhs.

Hero Order of Merit Standings

Ridhima leads the Order of Merit with Rs.9,91,667 while Jasmine is second with earnings of Rs.7,38,333. Amandeep Drall is third with Rs.5,84,000.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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