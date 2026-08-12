Ridhima Dilawari Dominates Opening Round Of Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg 12

Ridhima Dilawari showcased her exceptional form by carding a brilliant 5-under 67, establishing a commanding three-shot lead in the opening round of the Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg 12.
Ridhima Dilawari, who seemed to be searching for her 'A' game after three wins in the first six legs of the Women's Pro Golf Tour 2026, came out with flying colours in the opening round of Leg 12 here on Wednesday. She shot a 5-under 67 to open up a three-shot lead. The Gurugram golfer, who turned 28 last month, had six birdies against one solitary bogey in her round.
Key Points
- Ridhima Dilawari secured a three-shot lead in the opening round of the Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg 12.
- Dilawari carded an impressive 5-under 67, featuring six birdies and only one bogey.
- Amateur Keerthana Rajeev, Mannat Brar, and Vidhatri Urs are tied for second place at 2-under 70.
- Experienced golfers like Amandeep Drall, Neha Tripathi, and Shweta Mansingh are tied fifth at even-par 72.
- Notable players Vani Kapoor and last week's winner Sneha Singh are currently trailing in the standings.