Ridhima Dilawari Dominates Opening Round Of Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg 12

Ridhima Dilawari showcased her exceptional form by carding a brilliant 5-under 67, establishing a commanding three-shot lead in the opening round of the Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg 12.

Key Points Ridhima Dilawari secured a three-shot lead in the opening round of the Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg 12.

Dilawari carded an impressive 5-under 67, featuring six birdies and only one bogey.

Amateur Keerthana Rajeev, Mannat Brar, and Vidhatri Urs are tied for second place at 2-under 70.

Experienced golfers like Amandeep Drall, Neha Tripathi, and Shweta Mansingh are tied fifth at even-par 72.

Notable players Vani Kapoor and last week's winner Sneha Singh are currently trailing in the standings.

Ridhima Dilawari, who seemed to be searching for her 'A' game after three wins in the first six legs of the Women's Pro Golf Tour 2026, came out with flying colours in the opening round of Leg 12 here on Wednesday. She shot a 5-under 67 to open up a three-shot lead. The Gurugram golfer, who turned 28 last month, had six birdies against one solitary bogey in her round.

Close Contenders And Experienced Players

Three players, including amateur Keerthana Rajeev, Mannat Brar and Vidhatri Urs, winner of the 10th Leg, were three shots behind in second place following cards of 2-under 70 each. Keerthana had four birdies against two bogeys, while Mannat had three birdies against one bogey on the 18th. Vidhatri had one bogey on the opening hole and three birdies, all on the front nine of the course.

Notable Performances And Surprises

Four players, including the experienced trio of Amandeep Drall, Neha Tripathi and Shweta Mansingh, were tied fifth alongside Anaggha Venkatesh, with all of them shooting even-par 72s, as only eight players shot even par or better during the day. There was another big bunch of five players -- Heena Kang, Durga Nittur, Oviya Reddi, amateur Anushka Gupta and Jasmine Shekar -- tied ninth with scores of 1-over 73 each. Among the surprises was Vani Kapoor, who trailed in T-26 with a 76, while last week's winner, Sneha Singh (78), was T-35. Saanvi Somu, who has played extensively in Europe this season on the LET Access Series, shot 75 and was T-21.