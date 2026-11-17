Ridhima Dilawari has taken an early lead at the 15th and final leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in Noida, showcasing her dominant form with a two-under 69.

Photograph: Ridhima Dilawari/Instagram

Key Points Ridhima Dilawari carded a two-under 69 to take the opening-round lead at the 15th and final leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour on Tuesday.

Riya Jadon is one stroke behind with a one-under 70, while amateur Aida Thimmaiah, Vani Kapoor, and Tvesa Malik are tied at even-par 71.

The opening round at the Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course proved challenging, with only two players managing under par scores.

Dilawari, the leader of the Hero Order of Merit, continued her impressive form by picking up four birdies against two bogeys.

Ridhima Dilawari made a confident start, carding a two-under 69 to take the opening-round lead at the 15th and final leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course here on Tuesday.

Dilawari's Strong Start

Riya Jadon was just one stroke behind with a one-under 70, while amateur Aida Thimmaiah joined experienced professionals Vani Kapoor and Tvesa Malik at even-par 71.

The opening round proved a demanding test for the field. Only two players managed under par scores, while three others returned even-par cards.

The leader of the Hero Order of Merit, Dilawari, continued to impress by picking up four birdies against two bogeys.

Her four victories this year came at Kalhaar Blues & Greens, Poona Club, Jaypee Wishtown and Prestige Golfshire. She has also finished runner-up twice.

She finished third in the 14th leg last week at the Rambagh Golf Club event behind the winner Jasmine Shekar and runner-up Vani. Jasmine has skipped the event as she is one of the six Indians playing in a Q-School event in Thailand.

Challenging Conditions For Golfers

One of the encouraging performances of the day came from Bengaluru amateur golfer Aida, who had three birdies and three bogeys and on two occasions on the back nine she picked a birdie and immediately gave back the shot on the very next hole.

Other Noteworthy Performances

Tvesa also finished at even par, although her round followed the opposite pattern. She was three-under 33 on the front nine including three birdies in a row from the seventh. She dropped three strokes on the back nine without any birdies to sign for 71.

Tvesa has had a productive recent spell, finishing seventh at the Hero Women's Indian Open with a one-under total of 287 (71-73-71-72). She has also recorded a domestic tour victory this season.

Saanvi Somu, Lavanya Jadon and Sneha Singh were tied sixth at 1-over 72 and as many as nine players were tied for ninth place. The huge bunch included Shrestha Shukla, Mannat Brar, Prarthana Khanna, Shweta Mansingh, Jasmandeep Kaur, Yaalisai Verma, Sneha Sharan, Janneya Dasanniee and Agrima Manral.