Dilawari Maintains Dominance At Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Discover how Ridhima Dilawari maintained her lead at the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in Kolar, carding a 1-under 71 despite a late double bogey, to stay two shots ahead of her closest competitors.

Key Points Ridhima Dilawari leads the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour by two shots after the second round.

Dilawari carded a 1-under 71, overcoming a late double bogey, to reach 5-under 139.

Amandeep Drall and Vidhatri Urs are tied for second place, two strokes behind the leader.

Vani Kapoor is in sole fourth position, while young Saanvi Somu is at even par.

The tournament saw 34 players make the cut for the final round.

Ridhima Dilawari got over a late double bogey to extend her overnight lead to two shots after the second round of the tenth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday. Ridhima, a three-time winner this season, had five birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey on the Par-17th. The birdie on the closing hole eased the pain as she carded 1-under 71 after a first round 68. At 5-under 139 Ridhima is two shots clear of Amandeep Drall (69-72) and Vidhatri Urs (69-72).

Key Performances In Round Two

Vani Kapoor dropped as many as four bogeys including back-to-back lapses on the eighth and the ninth as she shot 1-over 73 and is sole fourth. Young Saanvi Somu, armed with the experience of playing on the Ladies Access Tour in Europe, had a great start with four birdies in the first six holes. However, she lost that momentum as there were no more birdies and instead, she had two double bogeys on the Par-3 seventh and the Par-4 12th. She parred the rest and is even par 144 with cards of 71-73.

Dilawari's Round Analysis And Other Contenders

Ridhima has been in good form this season, though she was some way off from the wins in the last two starts. The Order of Merit leader had two early birdies on the second and the fourth but gave away a shot on the eighth to turn in 1-under. A bogey on the 12th brought her to even par but back-to-back birdies on the 14th and the 15th restored some order before she ran into a double bogey on the Par-4 17th. A closing birdie on the 18th was a soothing balm.

Young stars Kashika Misra (72-73), Mannat Brar (73-74) and Riya Jadon (73-75) were sixth, seventh and eighth respectively while five players, Ananya Datar (72-77), Jasmine Shekar (74-75), Anvvi Dahiya (76-73), Karishma Govind (76-73) and Anvitha Narender (78-71) were tied ninth at 5-over 149. Local star Ananti Vivek (74-76), who trains at Zion Hills, was the top amateur alongside Heena Kang (76-74) and Shreshta Shukla (78-72). They were 6-over 150.

The cut fell at 155 with 34 players advancing to the third and final round. Prominent names missing the cut included Seher Atwal, Shweta Mansingh and Durga Nittur.