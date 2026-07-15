Dilawari Dominates Opening Round Of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Ridhima Dilawari, a consistent performer this season, has taken an early lead at the tenth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in Kolar with an impressive bogey-free round.

Key Points Ridhima Dilawari leads the tenth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour with a bogey-free 68.

She holds a one-shot advantage over Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall, and Vidhatri Urs.

Saanvi Somu is in fifth place, aiming for her first professional win.

Several other golfers, including Ananya Datar and Kashika Misra, are closely trailing.

Ridhima Dilawari, who won three of the first six events this season, fired a bogey free four-under 68 to lead by one over three players after the first round of the tenth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

Top Performers At Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Ridhima, who was T-8 and T-9 in the last two legs, led by one over last week's winner Vani Kapoor, the experienced Amandeep Drall and Vidhatri Urs, who is looking to recover her form and rhythm. The trio shot three-under 69 and were chasing Ridhima hard.

Saanvi Somu, who has been knocking on the doors of her first win on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, first as an amateur and now as a pro, was all alone in the fifth place with 1-under 71.

Ananya Datar and Kashika Misra carded even par 72 each to be tied for the sixth place, even as Mannat Brar and Riya Jadon shared the eighth place with 1-over 73 each.

A big bunch of six players Prakruthi Sastry, Jasmine Shekar, Shagun Narain, Neha Tripathi and amateurs Ananthi Vivek and Ananyaa Sood shared the 10th place after carding two-over 74 each.

Among the big names further behind were Tvesa Malik (75) in Tied-16th alongside young Lavanya Jadon.