Indian Boxing Boosted By Rickard Nilsson's Appointment As Head Of Sports Science

The Boxing Federation of India has made a strategic move by appointing Swedish strength-and-conditioning expert Rickard Nilsson as Head of Sports Science, aiming to elevate Indian boxing performance through scientific training methodologies for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Sunday announced the appointment of Swedish expert Rickard Nilsson as Head of Sports Science until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Nilsson will focus on strengthening scientific training, performance monitoring, and athlete development for Indian boxers.

He will work closely with athletes and coaching staff, combining on-ground engagement and continuous remote support.

Nilsson, with over 30 years of experience, previously worked with Indian boxers in 2019.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Sunday announced the appointment of Swedish strength-and-conditioning expert Rickard Nilsson as the Head of Sports Science until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Strategic Appointment For Olympic Success

Nilsson, who has worked with the Swedish Olympics contingent, will be working closely with athletes and the coaching staff to strengthen scientific training methodologies, performance monitoring and athlete development till the Olympics.

"This appointment marks an important step in the Boxing Federation of India's efforts to strengthen its sports science ecosystem and integrate a structured, evidence-based approach into athlete preparation," said BFI president Ajay Singh.

"Through a combination of on-ground engagement and continuous remote support, the initiative aims to ensure consistent performance assessment, scientific training interventions and individualised athlete development," he added.

Nilsson's Role And Experience

The former Swedish Olympics weightlifter had worked with the Indian boxers in 2019. He has more than 30 years of experience as a strength-and-conditioning expert, working with elite athletes across the globe.

According to his current terms of engagement with BFI, Nilsson will spend 75 days annually in multiple phases with the Indian boxing team and will work remotely with the BFI Sports Science team for the rest of the year.

His primary responsibilities will include monitoring athletes' progress, reviewing performance data, developing and sharing scientific training plans, and providing regular recommendations and expert inputs to ensure continuity in the athletes' training and development programmes.

"I am delighted to join the Indian boxing programme and contribute to a team with tremendous potential. Having observed the boxers, coaches and support staff, I believe there is a strong foundation to build on.

"My focus will be to work closely with the coaching team on a shared approach to physical preparation, training load management and recovery, ensuring every aspect of an athlete's preparation contributes to performance," said Nilsson.